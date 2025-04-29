With the Pittsburgh Steelers needing a starting quarterback the franchise elected to not pick a quarterback in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft. The latest rumors suggest the organization passed on prospect they had listed as a first-round talent despite the fact they drafted defensive tackle Derrick Harmon instead.

During a guest appearance on “The Rick Eison Show,” Steelers reporter Gerrry Dulac claims that Pittsburgh had a first-roud grade on Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. Dart was available to the team at pick No. 21, as he was eventually selected by the New York Giants at No. 25. Dulac admits the front office was never going to draft a quarterback despite the Shedeur Sanders buzz as well.

“They did not intend to draft [Shedeur Sanders]. You know, if he was there in the sixth round and maybe. But the people that had him going to the Steelers and had him going at 21, that just wasn't going to happen. No quarterback was going at 21 and that Jaxson Dart, who they did have a first-round grade on.”

💻 @gerrydulac Why did the @steelers ultimately pass on selecting Shedeur Sanders? Was he ever a possibility to land in Pittsburgh?#NFL #NFLDraft #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/wr7GWA6hcY — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Pittsburgh did pick one quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft in Ohio State's Will Howard. The Steelers used the No. 185 overall pick in the sixth round to grab the former Buckeye. Outside from him, the team currently consists of Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson as the only other quarterbacks on the roster.

It could be a sign that the Steelers fully believe that Rodgers will eventually sign with the organization. The 41-year-old quarterback could be the missing piece Pittsburgh needs to improve its championship hopes. However, considering Rodgers' age, the franchise still needs a long-term option at quarterback. For that reason, it's a bit odd of the front office to skip out on picking a quarterback they had a first-round grade on.

Another popular name possibly in the mix is Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. Rumors suggest the Steelers could pivot to Cousins, who is 36 years of age, if they are unable to sign Rodgers.