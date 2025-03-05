The Pittsburgh Steelers finished the 2024 season with a 10-7 record and now look to the offseason to improve the roster for next year. However, there are several questions surrounding the quarterback position with both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson due to hit free agency.

With the free agency negotiating window opening on March 10, Pittsburgh may want to consider bringing back at least one of Fields or Wilson. But it's unclear which one. During a segment of “The Insiders” on the NFL Network, Ian Rapoport claimed that rumors are the Steelers may prefer Fields at this point over Wilson.

“It does seem like it's going down the direction of the Steelers signing one of these quarterbacks. I believe it was [Steelers general manager] Omar Khan who [said] that was the plan. The most likely starting quarterback option was from within their locker room. As far as I can tell, based on the sources that I've spoken with, it is more likely that Justin Fields is the next quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers rather than Russell Wilson.”

Expand Tweet

Rapoport suggests the Steelers want to see what they have in Fields. After having a roller-coaster of a career with the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh seems inclined to give the fourth-year pro a chance to prove himself as the starter in the 2025 season. These are rumors, of course, as Pittsburgh may opt to go a different route, depending on how free agency and the NFL Draft play out.

Fields played in 10 games last season and served as the starting quarterback in six. The 26-year-old quarterback finished the 2024 campaign with 1,106 passing yards, 289 rushing yards, 10 total touchdowns, and just one interception while throwing a career-high 65.8% completion percentage.

Meanwhile, Wilson played and started in 11 games for the Steelers. At 36 years of age, the veteran quarterback ended the 2024 season with 2,482 passing yards, 18 total touchdowns, and five interceptions while owning a 63.7% completion percentage.

Additionally, Wilson has seemed to have drummed up interest from quarterback-needy teams this offseason. But only time will tell what lies ahead in his career in the league.