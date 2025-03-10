With free agency set to heat up this week, where Sam Darnold ends up signing seems to be big news, and it looks like he has options. It doesn't look like the Minnesota Vikings have him as a major priority, which means that other suitors will be looking to sign him, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“If there’s a wild card here, it’s Pittsburgh. The Steelers like Darnold—I think price would be the question with them,” Breer wrote. “I’d expect the New York Giants to check in as well, if the Aaron Rodgers thing gets wonky. But would either of those teams hitch their wagon to Darnold like Seattle could? I’m less sure.

“Which, to me, makes Seattle the most likely landing spot.”

After trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Seahawks are definitely looking for a quarterback to lead their team. The Steelers seem like a real option, but it looks like they could still be pursuing Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. To add to that, there are rumors that Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers have a mutual interest.

There are a few teams that need quarterbacks, and there's no doubt that Darnold will find the right situation for himself.

Where could Sam Darnold end up playing next season?

The most recent news on the Sam Darnold front was that the Steelers were expected to offer him a deal, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“Many around the league believe Darnold will wind up in Seattle, but Pittsburgh is doing its due diligence on any potential options ahead of the new league year,” Russini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Steelers seem to have a lot of options on who could be their quarterback next season, and it's too early to know who they will end up signing. As of now, all signs are pointing to Darnold going to the Seahawks, and they may be able to give him a good deal as well.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like he'll be returning to the Vikings, where he had the best year of his career last season. The Vikings had a stellar season, but it looks like they'll be moving on, and with J.J. McCarthy coming back from injury, he'll have a good chance of competing for the starting spot.

It'll be interesting to see where Darnold lands in the next couple of days and who's in the lead to get him.