The Pittsburgh Steelers' backfield could return in 2025. The organization has the option to re-sign running back Najee Harris to a long-term contract, or let him walk in free agency.

That appears to be the only way Pittsburgh can retain Harris, as the franchise tag won't be used because of the high price tag ($13.6 million projected) according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“Look, Najee is a good player, and we'll evaluate whether we can bring him back,” team president/owner Art Rooney II said. “He's going to have choices, too. It's a position that I think is important to us. Obviously, it's important to some other teams that have had success this year. So maybe it's not as devalued as some might have thought.”

Harris is coming off his best rushing campaign since his rookie year with the Steelers in 2021. He hasn't missed a single game in four seasons, and has proved to be one of the NFL's most durable players. But is he worth the money, when the Steelers have been canned from the playoffs in the first round the last two years?

Mike Tomlin prefers the Steelers bring back Najee Harris

The Steelers have other significant needs to be addressed this offseason, mostly on defense and with the offensive line. The backfield would likely be led by restricted free agent Jaylen Warren if Harris moves on, as the Steelers are expected to tender an offer which would permit the team to match against an interested team for Harris' backfield mate.

Head coach Mike Tomlin would hate to lose the efficiency that Harris has sparked the Steelers with over the last four seasons, so it's possible that he and the organization will have a powwow sometime over the next month on the best course of action before free agency begins.

“Najee has had an awesome four years here,” Tomlin said. “Rest assured, we've had a good experience with him, and obviously the ridiculous consistency in his performance in terms of producing four straight 1,000-yard seasons speaks for itself.”