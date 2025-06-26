The Pittsburgh Steelers are never truly irrelevant. Under head coach Mike Tomlin, they’ve defied mediocrity year after year. In fact, they have never posted a losing season and always remain within reach of the AFC playoff conversation. In today’s NFL, however, being competitive isn’t good enough. The league belongs to teams with elite quarterbacks, dynamic offenses, and multi-layered defenses. As the Steelers prep for training camp, there’s a nagging sense that while they’ve avoided disaster, they’ve also avoided greatness. If they want to do more than just keep the streak alive in 2025, it’s time to take a bold swing at the game’s most critical position.

Offseason Filled with Questions

The Steelers’ 2025 offseason has been as dramatic as any in recent memory. Of course, it all revolves around one man: Aaron Rodgers.

The future Hall of Famer has finally signed with Pittsburgh, and looks like their Plan A at quarterback. Even if Rodgers is now in the fold, however, he’ll be 42 in December. He might show flashes of the player he once was, but he’s not a long-term answer. Unfortunately, the Steelers don’t appear to have a succession plan in place.

Pittsburgh re-signed Mason Rudolph and took a flier on Kansas State quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round. Of course, the team also had opportunities to retain Justin Fields or draft a quarterback early and chose not to. Even with Rodgers, Pittsburgh remains stuck in quarterback purgatory.

On the flip side, some of the Steelers’ offseason moves have been encouraging. Rookies Derrick Harmon, Kaleb Johnson, and Jack Sawyer look like ideal Steelers culture fits. Still, the roster isn’t drastically improved. Harmon replaces Larry Ogunjobi on the defensive line. Johnson steps in for Najee Harris, while DK Metcalf takes over the WR1 role vacated by George Pickens. All solid moves. None franchise-altering.

Without Rodgers, Pittsburgh might field a worse team than it did in 2024, when it finished just above .500. The clock is ticking.

Here we'll try to look at the perfect Pittsburgh Steelers move to fill out their roster before the 2025 training camp.

Trade for QB Will Levis

If the Steelers want to stabilize their future without sacrificing their present, there’s one move they must make before training camp. They must trade for Titans quarterback Will Levis.

Regardless of what Rodgers decides, Pittsburgh should explore acquiring Levis for a fourth-round pick. The cost is reasonable. The upside is substantial.

Levis was the 33rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was once viewed as a potential franchise savior in Tennessee. Things haven’t gone according to plan. Through two seasons, he’s played in 21 games and completed 61.0 percent of his passes for 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. Those numbers don’t scream superstar, but they do suggest potential. He’s also shown mobility with 240 rushing yards and a touchdown.

At 25 years old, Levis still has time to grow. With two years left on his rookie contract, he’d be a cost-effective developmental option with real starting upside. If Rodgers signs and plays well, Levis can sit and learn behind one of the most cerebral quarterbacks in NFL history. If Rodgers retires or struggles, Levis can step in and compete for the job.

Compare that to Rudolph, a seventh-year veteran whose ceiling is that of a steady game manager. The Steelers have seen what Rudolph can and can’t do. Levis has his big arm and dual-threat capability. He offers a higher ceiling and a future worth investing in.

Smart Hedge, Long-Term Value

This isn’t about giving up on Rodgers before he even plays a snap. It’s about preparing for all possibilities. Rodgers could play and suffer another injury. He could struggle. Or he could thrive, only to retire a few months later. No scenario should catch the Steelers flat-footed.

Adding Levis gives Pittsburgh a contingency plan that fits both their timeline and identity. He’s tough, coachable, and mobile. With the right development, he could become the long-term answer at a position that’s eluded the franchise since Ben Roethlisberger’s twilight years.

Note that Tomlin has steered the Steelers through turbulent waters before. If he wants to do more than just avoid sinking, though, he needs a better ship. Levis might not be a cruise liner just yet, but he’s a promising vessel with the tools to become one.

Final Word

The Steelers are too smart and too proud to tank. They’re also too talented on defense to bottom out. But mediocrity is its own kind of failure. If Aaron Rodgers is a short-term gamble, Will Levis is the insurance policy—and potential jackpot—that could make this team relevant long after 2025.

A fourth-round pick is a small price to pay for quarterback stability in today’s NFL. The time to act is now. Before training camp kicks off, Pittsburgh needs to make the call. Will Levis could be the bridge to what’s next—and maybe, just maybe, the foundation of what’s to come.