The Pittsburgh Steelers approached the 2025 offseason with high aspirations and an aggressive strategy. They made significant moves in free agency to reshape their roster into a legitimate Super Bowl contender. However, despite their efforts, one glaring question remains: Who is their long-term answer at quarterback? The Steelers have built a strong roster on both sides of the ball. That said, without a top-tier signal-caller to lead the way, their free agency moves could ultimately fall short of expectations. With the NFL Draft on the horizon, Pittsburgh must make a decisive move—either by acquiring a young quarterback with untapped potential or by trading up to land a franchise-altering talent.

The Steelers’ 2025 Free Agency and the DK Metcalf Question

The Steelers' front office was intent on locking in either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields before free agency. And yet, both deals fell through. Sure, it’s possible Omar Khan never seriously pursued Wilson. Also, Fields made it clear he wanted to go elsewhere. Sam Darnold seemed like a logical fit for Pittsburgh, but the Steelers’ decision-makers disagreed.

Acquiring DK Metcalf in a bold trade was a strong statement. Additionally, adding veteran cornerback Darius Slay could prove beneficial if he still has enough in the tank. However, the next priority on the Steelers’ agenda must be addressing the quarterback position and shoring up the offensive line. Their free agency spending spree also included key reinforcements on both fronts, signaling their intent to compete in a stacked AFC. Yet, the most pressing issue remains unresolved: Who will be leading this team under center?

Here we'll try to look at the perfect trade that the Pittsburgh Steelers must complete after the 2025 NFL free agency frenzy.

Quarterback Conundrum

The Steelers made one of the most significant moves of the offseason by trading for Metcalf and signing him to a massive $150 million contract. However, Pittsburgh still finds itself in quarterback limbo. As of now, the only quarterbacks under contract are Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.

Rodgers, at 41, and Wilson, at 36, are far from long-term solutions. That means the Steelers may have no choice but to look toward the draft. Prospects like Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe could be on their radar. Even if Pittsburgh manages to sign Rodgers, the team will still need to find a long-term successor to groom behind him. The 2025 draft class isn’t considered particularly strong at the quarterback position, though. Still, that won’t stop Mike Tomlin and his staff from identifying a developmental prospect who fits their system.

At this point, no one truly knows who will start under center for the Steelers in 2025. If no major moves materialize, Rudolph will be the presumed starter. Should Rodgers opt to join Pittsburgh, he would become the clear-cut QB1. Rodgers has been seemingly hesitant to commit, though. This means the Steelers must explore alternative options to stabilize the most crucial position on the roster.

Path to a Quarterback Upgrade

Holding the No. 21 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft puts Pittsburgh in a difficult position. That's too low to land an elite quarterback prospect without trading up. Sure, there’s always a chance that a promising passer falls to them. However, the Steelers cannot afford to bank on that possibility. Instead, the front office must consider two primary trade routes: acquiring a young quarterback already in the NFL or making an aggressive push up the draft board for a top-tier prospect.

One intriguing target is Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker. Drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Hooker spent most of his rookie season recovering from injury. He has since served as Jared Goff’s backup. The former Tennessee standout was once regarded as a high-upside talent before his draft stock took a hit due to injury. Now, he might be looking for an opportunity to start elsewhere.

Yes, Hooker doesn’t quite possess the same level of athleticism as former Steelers quarterback Justin Fields. That said, he offers mobility that Pittsburgh desperately needs. Before his injury, Hooker was one of college football’s most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks. He even produced better passing and rushing numbers than Fields. Many overlooked his potential due to his injury setback. Still, sitting behind Goff in Detroit may have been beneficial for his long-term development. Hooker has had time to refine his game in a stable environment. The Steelers could capitalize on his untapped potential.

Betting on Potential

The downside? Hooker remains unproven at the NFL level. At 27 years old, he has yet to throw a touchdown pass in a regular-season game. However, Pittsburgh got a close-up look at his abilities during a previous preseason matchup against the Lions. That's where he showcased both his arm and mobility—tallying 114 passing yards and an impressive 93 rushing yards.

For the Steelers, acquiring Hooker would be a calculated risk. With just two years left on his rookie contract and minimal in-game experience, he wouldn’t demand a high trade price. Yet, he possesses the physical tools to challenge Rudolph for the starting job. The move would also give Pittsburgh a quarterback with starter-level upside without sacrificing valuable draft capital.

Looking Ahead

This approach fits the Steelers’ aggressive, win-now mentality. Trading for Metcalf signaled that the organization believes its championship window is open. However, without a legitimate difference-maker at quarterback, that window will remain frustratingly out of reach. Whether it’s by acquiring Hooker, trading up for a top draft prospect, or finding another hidden gem, the Steelers must take decisive action.