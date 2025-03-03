It's difficult to knock what the Pittsburgh Steelers do from a front-office standpoint and organizational perspective. The Rooney family has done an admirable job building a shatterproof culture: traditional, yet sensible. This is one of the main reasons why the franchise remains competitive on a yearly basis.

With two-straight playoff appearances and five-consecutive winning seasons under Mike Tomlin, the Steelers have proven to be a consistent thorn in the side of the AFC North as well as the AFC entirely.

What cannot be ignored is their consecutive Wild Card losses. How is general manager Omar Khan going to upgrade this team from “good” to “great” like they were in the past?

The Steelers offense has its share of question marks at the moment, starting with the quarterback dilemma. The likelihood of Russell Wilson returning is very much in doubt, and the Steelers could bring Justin Fields back as the QB1. However, even if the Steelers prefer to retain Fields, the 25-year-old gunslinger could seek another opportunity in a situation where he's better suited.

Third-string quarterback Kyle Allen is also hitting free agency this month along with running back Najee Harris, who is seeking a long-term contract after playing out the last of his rookie deal.

Regardless of who the Steelers deem cornerstones of the offense, one glaring issue has continued to hurt them in both the running and passing game: A serious lack of stability and grandeur of the O-line.

Aside from an assemblage of wide receivers, running backs and tight ends, the 2025 NFL Draft is brimming with offensive line talent. However, the Steelers are not much for rebuilding. To continue gunning for the AFC North crown next season, Pittsburgh may be hard-pressed to make a move for a quality veteran with adequate pro experience and a bright future still ahead.

Let's put together a sneaky trade that could have the Steelers come out smelling like roses.

Steelers trade for a former first-round offensive tackle

As the Steelers search for more pieces to shape their offense in the 2025 offseason, there's an intriguing option floating around in the NFC. The New York Giants currently have a decision to make at right tackle – surrounding four-year veteran Evan Neal.

Troy Fautanu excites the Steelers despite the 2024 first-round tackle making just one appearance last season. The team is confident that the Washington product will be ready for OTAs, per Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. However, don't overlook strengthening the position with a low-risk, high-reward player like Neal.

The Steelers hold eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. So this trade could help them explore other positional needs without surrendering much capital.

Steelers receive:

Evan Neal

Giants receive:

2025 third-round pick

The Giants took Neal with the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He hasn't lived up to the hype since coming out of Alabama as a blue-chip prospect, but a change of scenery could finally release his full potential.

The Steelers have the ability to get this done with $60 million in cap space. Neal is still only 24 with plenty of gas in the tank as the franchise looks to make an upgrade this offseason.