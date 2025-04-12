Despite another winning season and postseason appearance in 2024, it feels as if the Pittsburgh Steelers are at a crossroads. Quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields left for both New York franchises. Last season's Wild Card round loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers' most hated rivals, was uninspiring. The team lacks clarity at quarterback, the game's most important position. The best free agent available at the position, Aaron Rodgers, has visited the team facilities yet still remains unsigned. Will the 2025 NFL Draft offer a solution?

According to Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft projections, it seems as if the draft will indeed hold one possible solution. Although this draft class doesn't hold a lot of potential first-round talent, it does have a good amount of depth at signal caller. So, will the Steelers address this opening with their top pick? Or will GM Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin look to address other positions that could help a new rookie quarterback?

Despite the presence of George Pickens and pickup of new top wide receiver DK Metcalf in a March trade with the Seattle Seahawks, PFF's latest possible outcome has the Steelers taking a receiver with the 21st overall pick. That receiver is none other than Missouri's Luther Burden, one of this draft crop's best wideouts. How would Burden join forces with Pickens and Metcalf in 2025 and possibly beyond?

Luther Burden could give Steelers' lethal trio at wide receiver

A trio of Burden, Metcalf and Pickens could easily be the best in the NFL by the end of the rookie's first season. All three of them are that talented. After trading their second-round pick for Metcalf, adding Burden with their first rounder would give opposing defensive coordinators nightmares. In an effort to shut down Pickens, Metcalf and/or both of them, they will likely have to stick their third-best cover man on Burden. In most matchups, that would be a definite mismatch.

Burden is a former five-star recruit who elected to stay home and play with the Missouri football program. That type of loyalty will not only resonate with the Steelers' brain trust, but also their fanbase. For a franchise rich with star receivers (Lynn Swann, John Stallworth, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown all come to mind), Burden could be the next big star wideout in black and gold. He would also make life on a potential rookie quarterback much easier.

As mentioned above, Pittsburgh's second rounder went to Seattle for Metcalf. As long as their new $150 million dollar man holds up, then that is a great price to pay for a Top 20 wideout. Meanwhile, PFF has the Steelers targeting a backend defender with their third-round pick, as the projections mock Penn State safety Kevin Winston Jr. to the Steel City with the 89th selection. Some might say this is a bit high for the former Nittany Lion, especially after he missed the majority of 2024 due to injury.

However, it became apparent as the season progressed that the Steelers needed help on the backend. Opposing quarterbacks played well in most part against the Pittsburgh pass defense. Adding a prospect with NFL measurements across the board, as well as high integrity and football IQ, fits the black and gold profile. The most important projected pick though comes after the selection of Winston Jr. With their fourth rounder, PFF has Pittsburgh finally snagging their potential long-term quarterback: Ole Miss football's Jaxson Dart.

Could Jaxson Dart be long-term answer at quarterback for Steelers?

At this juncture, it is looking more and more unlikely that Dart will indeed be available in the fourth round. Some mocks have him going as high as the first round, and he has definitely risen throughout the draft process. In many aspects, it is easy to see why. He's experienced, starting at two major collegiate programs (with the USC Trojans and Ole Miss). The rigors of the SEC are one of the best tests a quarterback can undergo, and Dart excelled under the tutelage of Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.

It would be ideal for him to learn under a veteran quarterback. For all the flack that Rodgers has received, he has been willing to help young quarterbacks learn the pro game. Jordan Love is a prime example of this. If Khan, Tomlin and the rest of the Steelers' brain trust can bring this duo together, then it's possible that Pittsburgh will have both their short- and long-term solutions at the game's most important position.

Round five has the Steelers bringing in another secondary piece in UNC cornerback Alijah Huzzie, while their last pick brings in another safety in Nevada's Kilan Crawford. The reason why PFF has Pittsburgh focusing so much on the defensive backfield is because they desperately need an infusion of talent there. They were 25th in the league in passing yards allowed per game, and depth is needed at both cornerback and safety. Taking three defensive backs to supplement this unit should help not only in 2025, but for the future as well.

Meanwhile, the selection of Wisconsin offensive tackle Jack Nelson in round six is also a smart decision. Left tackle Broderick Jones was the first-round pick last year and is projected to be the long-term solution at the position. Right tackle does leave something to be desired though. Nelson could be an option, as he's experienced from his time with the Badgers. He started in four of his five years in Madison, and played both guard and tackle, so there's versatility. For a team searching for a potential starting option, Nelson in round six could be another unheralded find in the Steel City.

Overall, this draft class could definitely be a strong one for the Steelers. Although the selection of Burden might be a bit unnecessary now that Metcalf is on board, the two of them could be lethal with Pickens and a decent starting quarterback. Could that quarterback be Dart? If this prediction is accurate, then this year's draft class could be the start of an offensive rebirth at Acrisure Field.

R1 (21): Luther Burden, WR, Mizzou

R3 (85): Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

R4 (123): Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

R5 (156): Alijah Huzzie, CB, UNC

R6 (185): Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin

R7 (229): Kilan Crawford, S, Nevada

Grade: B