2025 was a crossroads moment in Pittsburgh. The Steelers enter the 2026 offseason staring straight at a fork in the road. What began as an all-in gamble to chase one more Lombardi Trophy turned into a sobering reminder of how unforgiving the modern NFL can be. The franchise now finds itself balancing urgency with reinvention. They try to stay competitive while navigating the end of one era and the uncertain beginning of another. Before chasing more new faces, Pittsburgh must first decide which familiar pillars are worth keeping as the foundation of the Mike McCarthy era.

Season recap

The Steelers’ 2025 season was a high-stakes wager that delivered short-term success but long-term questions. The bold acquisition of Aaron Rodgers paid dividends early. He helped Pittsburgh compile an 11-6 record. They captured the AFC North title behind a defense that once again ranked among the league’s most suffocating units. Rodgers flashed vintage command in stretches, while the offense increasingly ran through Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell, and DK Metcalf. With a division crown secured and a home playoff game awaiting, Acrisure Stadium buzzed with belief that the gamble might actually pay off.

That optimism evaporated in brutal fashion in the Wild Card round, though. Houston’s younger, faster roster overwhelmed Pittsburgh in a 30-6 rout. It exposed every structural weakness on the offense. Rodgers spent the afternoon under siege. The running lanes disappeared, and the defense was left on the field far too long. Within 24 hours, the franchise was changed forever when Mike Tomlin announced his retirement after 19 seasons. The loss didn’t just end a season but closed a chapter in Steelers history. It also eventually ushered in a new regime under Mike McCarthy and forced hard decisions about who belongs in the next iteration of this team.

Offseason fixes

The Steelers’ offseason to-do list is extensive. Quarterback is the most obvious concern, with Rodgers’ likely retirement leaving the depth chart in limbo. The wide receiver room is dangerously thin, especially after watching Adam Thielen step away from football. That places immense pressure on Metcalf to carry the passing game. Defensively, the secondary needs reinforcements at both cornerback and safety. Meanwhile, the defensive line must prepare for life after Cam Heyward. Add in offensive line questions and uncertainty at linebacker, and it’s clear McCarthy is inheriting a roster in transition. That makes retaining the right veterans even more critical.

RB Kenneth Gainwell

Key stats: 1,023 scrimmage yards, eight total touchdowns, 4.7 yards per carry.

Gainwell was among the unexpected stars of Pittsburgh’s offense in 2025. He provided explosion, versatility, and consistency in a unit that often struggled to find rhythm. As both a runner and receiver, he became one of Rodgers’ most trusted outlets. Even in the playoff loss to Houston, Gainwell was one of the few players able to manufacture positive yardage against a loaded box.

With the quarterback position uncertain, the Steelers cannot afford to lose one of their most adaptable offensive weapons. Gainwell’s skill set meshes perfectly with a West Coast–influenced scheme. He also offers stability for any quarterback stepping under center in 2026. Letting him walk would create an unnecessary hole at a position the team already solved.

S Kyle Dugger

Key stats: 59 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defensed, one defensive touchdown.

Article Continues Below

Dugger brought an edge the Steelers’ secondary sorely needed. His physical presence allowed the defense to disguise coverages and freed Jalen Ramsey to play more aggressively. Time and again, Dugger delivered momentum-swinging plays during the late-season push for the division title.

Pittsburgh’s defensive identity has always been rooted in toughness. Dugger embodies that ethos. As the roster skews younger and longtime leaders begin to fade out, keeping a tone-setter on the back end is essential. Replacing his production and leadership while simultaneously rebuilding the cornerback room would stretch the new staff too thin.

OL Isaac Seumalo

Key stats: 1,020 snaps, zero holding penalties.

Seumalo was the quiet anchor of the offensive line. Sure, attention focused on developing young guys. However, he consistently neutralized interior pressure and provided a steadying influence up front. His reliability allowed the Steelers to survive against some of the league’s most imposing defensive fronts.

McCarthy’s offenses live and die by interior protection. Whether the Steelers pivot to a rookie quarterback or a short-term veteran solution, stability inside is non-negotiable. Seumalo’s professionalism elevates everyone around him. Losing that presence would jeopardize the development of the entire line.

Foundation before rebuild

Re-signing Kenneth Gainwell, Kyle Dugger, and Isaac Seumalo won’t solve every problem in Pittsburgh. It will, however, prevent new ones from forming. As the Steelers step into a post-Tomlin era, continuity matters just as much as reinvention. These three players represent stability, leadership, and production at premium positions. Before chasing the future, Pittsburgh must first secure the pieces that make it possible.