The Pittsburgh Steelers are seemingly going through major changes, as Mike Tomlin stepped down as head coach shortly after the 30-6 playoff loss to the Houston Texans. With Tomlin out of the picture, rumors are now speculating that Aaron Rodgers will move on as well.

During a segment on “NFL GameDay” on the NFL Network, Insider Ian Rapoport claimed that the 42-year-old quarterback is not expected to play for the Steelers next season. So, it appears Rodgers is potentially facing retirement, or he could opt to play for a different franchise in the 2026-27 campaign.

“Mike Tomlin stepped down for the Pittsburgh Steelers, certainly a stunning move that leaves the future of Aaron Rodgers certainly in doubt,” said Rapoport. “I would not expect him to return to Pittsburgh now that Mike Tomlin is not back. What opportunities would Rodgers actually take for another season is a very real question. We may have seen the last of Rodgers in the NFL.”

From @NFLGameDay Morning: #Bills OC Joe Brady has interviews set up after the game, but all eyes are on beating the #Broncos first; Have we seen the last of Aaron Rodgers? In Pittsburgh, we have. pic.twitter.com/5WPXCs0K3m — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2026

Last season, the four-time MVP Award winner took his time before ultimately deciding to sign with the Steelers. So, we could be in for another long, drawn-out process from Aaron Rodgers. It will likely also depend on how many teams are searching for an upgrade at quarterback, which could make him sought-after by another franchise at some point. But only time will tell how it plays out.

After 21 years in the league, we may very well have seen the last of Aaron Rodgers on an NFL field. He's been one of the best quarterbacks throughout his career and is a likely future Hall of Fame candidate. Even late in his career, Rodgers played solidly enough, finishing with 3,322 passing yards and 24 touchdowns while completing 65.7% of his pass attempts and only throwing seven interceptions.