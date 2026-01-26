The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike McCarthy as their next head coach. He becomes just the fourth man to hold that position since the moon landing in 1969. Now, the franchise’s focus can turn toward the 2026 NFL Draft, where it holds the No. 21 overall selection. So, let’s take a stroll around the internet and see who the pundits are predicting to move to Pittsburgh in this Steelers 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup.

McCarthy’s mission is clear. He must make the Steelers Super Bowl contenders, not just perennial playoff participants. While Mike Tomlin has had the team .500 or better in every season of his tenure, they haven’t been a true Lombardi threat since the Ben Roethlisberger era.

The Steelers could go in a number of directions at the 2026 NFL Draft, but McCarthy is an offensive guy, so picking a player on that side of the ball with his first selection would make a lot of sense.

But where do you go on a unit that could use an upgrade at pretty much every position group?

Well, in this Steelers 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup, we get picks that include wide receivers, a quarterback, and at least one defensive player.

WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN; Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com; Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

When DK Metcalf got suspended for the final two games of the regular season, it became clear that the Steelers were a one-WR team. Aaron Rodgers’ bunch of veteran buddies and the younger pass-catchers the Steelers have collected in recent years just didn’t get the job done.

In Denzel Boston, Pittsburgh would get another big, physical threat who would take pressure off of Metcalf and whoever the quarterback is next season.

There are some downsides to the 6-foot-4, 209-pound Boston. He doesn’t have the elite explosion of athleticism that Metcalf does. So while he’s a big target and a good contested-catch player, he’s not a true deep threat or a wideout who is going to get separation on every route.

Still, he’s a talented player and a solid blocker for his position as well, which sounds like a Steelers receiver in waiting. This could be an excellent pick, depending on what happens with the quarterback position.

QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints; Dalton Wassrman, PFF; Mark Schofield and James Dator, SB Nation

After Fernando Mendoza comes off the board at No. 1, there is only one quarterback who may earn a first-round grade as he moves through the NFL draft process. That is Alabama’s Ty Simpson.

Simpson is a high-end game manager, and that is a compliment, not a put-down. He has poise in the pocket, QB smarts, and excellent accuracy. He may not have a Josh Allen-level cannon, but there is enough arm strength to make all the NFL throws. So, while he may never be Allen or Drake Maye, Kirk Cousins or Sam Darnold-type play is wholly possible.

For Mike McCarthy, upgrading from Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Skylar Thompson to Simpson would be a nice way to start his tenure. However, the Aaron Rodgers question remains. If anyone could get Rodgers to give it one more go, it’s McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the QB.

Article Continues Below

Whether Rodgers comes back or not, Simpson coming in to take over or sit for a year behind the veteran makes sense, especially if McCarthy and the Steelers plan on competing for a title next season and, in doing so, miss out on the top QBs in the 2027 NFL Draft.

WR Makai Lemon, USC

Matthew Freedman, Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Life; Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports

Another popular pick among the pundits surveyed in the Steelers' 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup is USC wide receiver Makai Lemon. This speaks to the need at the position while also differentiating skills from Metcalf.

Lemon is smaller than Boston at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, but his toughness is unmatched. He is a jack-of-all-trades and would do the dirty work that can help free Metcalf up for the big play. Also, his scrappiness would be a huge hit in the Steel City, and his run blocking will bring back memories of Hines Ward.

And Lemon isn’t just a try-hard either. He is an excellent route runner and shifty and nimble after the catch. He can get open. Quickly turn short passes into big gains.

The biggest issue with a pick like this or Boston, though, is that if Rodgers is the QB next season, will he trust a first-round rookie enough to justify the pick?

CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

Ayrton Ostly, USA Today

This is an interesting pick because of the player involved, not necessarily the position. The Steelers could use another elite corner, as could most teams in the league. Asante Samuel Jr. and James Pierre are both free agents, and Jalen Ramsey has fully transitioned to nickel/safety.

Taking a top corner at 21 is not a bad idea, but Colton Hood probably isn’t the guy. The former Volunteer is a solid player with good size (6-feet, 195 pounds) and some upside. He can also play man or zone well, especially thriving in man.

The issue here is that at this point of the 2026 NFL Draft, while Hood’s teammates, Jerod McCoy, and Clemson’s Aveion Terrell are off the board, better prospects than Hood, such as Mansoor Delane, Brandon Cisse, and D’Angelo Pond,s would be better selections, even though only Mansoor is a guaranteed Day 1 pick.