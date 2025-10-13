The Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Cleveland Browns was a bit of a mess. Not because of the play on the field, mind you, but because of the field itself. The grass field of Acrisure Stadium felt more like an ice rink with how slippery it seemed to be. Chris Boswell slipped while attempting a field-goal, while special teamer Max Killebrew suffered an injury on the same field.

The bad conditions of the Steelers' Acrisure Stadium led to outcry from the players. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers called out the field situation after the game, calling the field “borderline unplayable.”

“The field got borderline unplayable,” Rodgers said, via Chris Adamski. “I just felt like it got real beat up,” Rodgers added. “By the time the third quarter rolled around, that thing was really beat up. It reminds me a little bit of the field in Green Bay in the early years, but not until, like, November or early December where it would get kind of torn up a little bit. Then they went out and found an incredible field maintenance guy that came over and helped our guys out, and the field in Green Bay is absolutely immaculate, but the field today got pretty torn up.”

Luckily for Rodgers and the Steelers, the stadium is already on the case to fix their broken field. According to Mike Florio, the Steelers will be replacing the sod at Acrisure Stadium in preparation for the games there two weeks from now. The Pittsburgh Panthers will be the first ones to use the newly-sodded field, while the Steelers will use the field the day after in their Week 8 match-up against the Green Bay Packers.

The Steelers were able to handle their business on the broken field, at least. They dismantled the Browns 23-9, with Rodgers throwing 21 completions in 30 attempts and throwing two touchdowns in the process