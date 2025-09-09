Aaron Rodgers has spent the past few years at the center of NFL drama. We saw the abrupt end of his Green Bay tenure, the short-lived New York Jets experiment, the devastating Achilles injury, and finally his release in 2025. At 41 years old, he could have walked away. Instead, he signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That's a move that many thought was about nostalgia or pride. After his Week 1 performance against his former team, though, it’s clear that this Rodgers still has plenty of fire left. With this version of him, the Steelers might just have what it takes to chase a Super Bowl.

Steelers outlast Jets in a thriller

In one of Week 1’s most thrilling contests, the Steelers edged the Jets 34-32 in Rodgers’ black-and-gold debut. The four-time MVP torched his former team with four touchdown passes, displaying poise and precision in a shootout that kept MetLife Stadium electric. Pittsburgh secured the lead for good on Chris Boswell’s career-long 60-yard field goal with just over a minute to play. They then sealed the win when Jalen Ramsey broke up Justin Fields’ fourth-down heave in the final seconds.

The path to victory was anything but smooth. The Steelers trailed for much of the night before storming back with a fourth-quarter surge that included two Rodgers touchdown strikes and a pivotal forced fumble on special teams. Though the Jets briefly regained the lead, Rodgers coolly connected with DK Metcalf on an 11-yard completion to set up Boswell’s game-winner. Rodgers finished with 244 yards on 22-of-30 passing. Meanwhile, Fields delivered 218 yards and three total scores in defeat. For Rodgers, the opener wasn’t just a win. It was a statement of vindication.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss if Aaron Rodgers's strong 2025 debut vs. Jets make him a 2025 NFL MVP frontrunner.

Rodgers still knows how to win

Cut loose by the Jets just months ago, Rodgers returned to MetLife with something to prove. Needless to say, he delivered. Four touchdown passes without an interception made him the first player in 60 years to debut with a new team by hitting those marks. It was a performance that reminded everyone why Rodgers is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He doesn’t just play quarterback; he elevates teams in critical moments.

Rodgers was far from flawless, though. He took four sacks and looked less mobile than in his prime. Some throws sailed high, and one near-interception was saved only by a defender’s fingertips. That said, when the game tightened, he was at his best, engineering yet another game-winning drive to add to his legendary résumé. If this is the Rodgers Pittsburgh gets all year, they’ll be a nightmare come January.

Age and limitations are real but manageable

A 41-year-old Rodgers is no longer the escape artist who terrorized defenses with broken plays. His lack of mobility was evident Sunday, as he rarely gained yards with his legs. That’s the tradeoff with a veteran quarterback at this stage. He has the wisdom, accuracy, and situational mastery, but the athletic edge has dulled.

The Steelers will need to scheme around that. Protecting Rodgers is priority No. 1, and the offensive line cannot afford lapses if Pittsburgh wants to keep him upright for 17 weeks. That said, Rodgers has always been one of the league’s best at manipulating protections. His quick release minimizes risk. The flaws are real, but they’re not disqualifying. This is especially true when you weigh them against his ability to read defenses and deliver strikes in crunch time.

Article Continues Below

Steelers’ supporting cast is built to contend

Rodgers may not be the same physically, but Pittsburgh’s roster is perfectly constructed to amplify his strengths. He has big-bodied targets like DK Metcalf and steady role players like Ben Skowronek. The latter hauled in Rodgers’ first touchdown pass as a Steeler. The run game is also capable of keeping defenses honest. On the other side of the ball, the defense boasts playmakers like Ramsey, who already showed his worth by closing out the Jets.

Special teams chipped in as well. They forced a key fumble and hitting the longest field goal of Boswell’s career. That kind of three-phase execution is what Rodgers has often lacked in the twilight of his career. In Pittsburgh, he has it. That balance can help cover whatever limitations age may bring.

Why this version of Rodgers makes Pittsburgh dangerous

For Rodgers, perfection isn’t required anymore. What the Steelers need is the efficient, clutch, mistake-free quarterback who showed up in Week 1. He doesn’t have to lead the league in passing yards or scramble like it’s 2011. He just has to distribute the ball, manage the game, and deliver in crunch time.

If he can replicate that formula, Pittsburgh becomes a legitimate contender. The AFC is loaded with young quarterback talent, but experience still matters in the postseason. Rodgers’ poise in high-pressure moments is a recipe no opponent will relish facing in January.

Looking ahead

The Steelers didn’t sign Rodgers to be their future. They signed him to be their bridge to one more Super Bowl window. Week 1 showed that he can still be that guy. There were flashes of age, yes, but also flashes of brilliance. When it mattered most, Rodgers was still the difference-maker.