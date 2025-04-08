Many questions follow the Pittsburgh Steelers into the draft. One of them is Shedeur Sanders on their radar? But here is a look at what might happen in a full seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Network simulator.

The Steelers enter the draft with needs at quarterback, defensive tackle, running back, and wide receiver. Of course, that first one could change somewhat if they sign Aaron Rodgers. But they would still likely draft a quarterback because of Rodgers’ age.

Pittsburgh picks at No. 21 overall. They don’t select again until Round 3. Also, they have picks in rounds four through seven.

Here is what the simulator decided would be best for the Steelers.

Steelers get DT Derrick Harmon in Round 1

This fills a need for the Steelers, so it could be considered a quality pick. The Oregon product is 6-foot-4 and weighs 313 pounds. He is expected to become a plus starter, according to nfl.com.

“Position-versatile building block that makes moving the football a much tougher task,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Harmon is wide, long, and naturally powerful at the point of attack. He can create traffic jams inside as a two-gapper or stunt and power his way into the backfield.”

One down note about Harmon is his unlikely development into a sack artist.

“… but he can be part of a swarm unit that batters the pocket,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s high-cut and tight-hipped, which limits his agility and reactive athleticism to finish. Harmon can play up and down the line in both odd and even fronts. He will bring an instant dose of stinginess and toughness to any defense he joins.”

Overall, the scouting report seems a little lukewarm for a first-round pick. But with Mason Graham already off the board, the Steelers wouldn’t have much choice.

Still, the Steelers could have gone with quarterback Jaxson Dart at this spot. That would have been the wise selection, given the less-than-inspiring traits of Harmon. And since the Steelers don’t have a second-round pick, trading up into the early part of the second round to get Dart wouldn’t have been feasible.

Round 3 pick ignores needs

One thing the simulator often fails on is filling needs in the third and fourth rounds. This isn’t the place to take the “best available” player. It’s time to beef up the roster’s weak spots.

So when the Steelers took safety Kevin Winston Jr. at this point, it’s a big whiff. Winston is 6-1 and 215 pounds. He is a playmaker, but the Steelers have Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott at the position.

However, Winston does have some promise.

“Winston has showcased elite playmaking ability, excelling in pursuit, tracking, and tackling,” PFN wrote. “His instincts in coverage and tackle security highlight his potential as a refined prospect with the tools to thrive in the NFL for the next decade.”

However, nfl.com sees him as an eventual average starter.

“I don’t love the instincts but I do love the size and athletic talent. He needs more work, but he’s a Day 2 pick all day,” an AFC national scout said.

RB position addressed in Round 3

This pick has some upside as Damien Martinez brings potential from the University of Miami. He’s 5-11 and 217 pounds with good power.

“He's truly one of the most complete volume running backs in the entire 2025 NFL Draft class,” PFN wrote. “He assuredly looks the part, and he checks almost every box. Martinez is explosive and uber-physical rolling downhill. And yet, there's a compelling finesse and calculation to his game. He's a smooth footwork operator with spatial instincts, great diagnostic vision, and the fluidity to set up cuts just as well as crushing hits.”

There’s a possibility the Steelers get a steal with this pick. He could step into a key role in his rookie season.

QB and WR still ignored in Round 5

The Steelers traded down, blowing the opportunity to get Arkansas receiver Isaac TeSlaa. Instead, they drafted a cornerback, Nohl Williams of California.

It’s hard to imagine this turning out well from an overall roster standpoint. But Williams at least brings experience.

“Nohl Williams is an experienced college corner with over 3,300 career snaps played,” PFN wrote. “Has a tendency to get grabby and be late getting his head around to the ball in coverage when he’s beaten (has amassed 17 career penalties). Average zone corner whose route recognition could stand to improve. Outstanding on-ball production.”

Steelers land QB in Round 6

Well, it’s not the most exciting pick. But the Steelers got Syracuse’s Kyle McCord. Still, the former Ohio State QB led the FBS in completions and passing yards in 2024.

The bad news is the Steelers are getting a statue here.

“The 6'3″, 218-pound McCord offers almost nothing as an athlete or a creator, which greatly limits his projection,” PFN Wrote. “However, in structure, he's an efficient processor and decision-maker with an arm that can layer velocity and touch, and drive the ball to optimal placement.”

Why not make it a double dose of marginal quarterbacks? The Steelers grabbed Minnesota’s Max Brosmer in Round 7. He is believed to have the ability to stick around as a career backup.

Overall, the Steelers didn’t hit any home runs. And most of their picks turned out boring, or bad. Grade: D-minus.