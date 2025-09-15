The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Week 2 riding high off a narrow season-opening win. Reality hit hard on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, though. Despite carrying a 14-7 halftime lead, the Steelers fell apart in the second half, losing 31-17 to the Seattle Seahawks. Costly mistakes, including a muffed kickoff return by Kaleb Johnson in the fourth quarter, helped Seattle outscore Pittsburgh 24-3 after halftime.

Now sitting at 1-1, the Steelers are left searching for answers. They were talked up all week as contenders. However, Seattle didn’t blink, delivering a balanced offensive attack and an opportunistic defense. They plainly exposed Pittsburgh’s weaknesses. Mike Tomlin’s team now heads on the road to face the New England Patriots in Week 3, with questions swirling around the defense.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss what in the world is wrong with the Pittsburgh Steelers defense early in the 2025 NFL season.

A unit failing to meet its billing

For the second straight week, the NFL’s highest-paid defense was the team’s weakest link. After allowing 32 points to the Jets in Week 1, the Steelers gave up another 31 to Seattle. It's reportedly the first time under Tomlin that Pittsburgh has surrendered 30-plus points in the opening two games of a season.

In this matchup, Sam Darnold carved them up for 295 passing yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kenneth Walker III gashed the front seven with 105 rushing yards on just 13 carries. This included a 19-yard touchdown run that sealed the game. The Seahawks piled up 395 total yards, almost identical to the 394 the Jets put up a week earlier. For a defense that was supposed to carry this team, the lack of impact is glaring.

Watt’s drought drags on

When analysts are forced to praise “almost” plays from TJ Watt, you know things are dire. Watt has now gone six straight games without a sack, dating back to last season. For a player of his caliber and salary, that’s simply unacceptable. Yes, he commands attention. That said, the great ones still find ways to impact games consistently.

Late against Seattle, Watt nearly had two big plays but couldn’t finish either. Some have tried to spin it as encouraging. Sadly, the truth is Pittsburgh needs actual production, not close calls. Watt has long been the heartbeat of this defense. Unfortunately, his prolonged quiet stretch is symbolic of a unit that has lost its teeth.

Run defense gashed again

The run defense was supposed to improve after offseason reinforcements. However, through two weeks, it looks as porous as ever. Walker averaged more than eight yards per carry. he broke tackles and bounced runs outside at will. His 19-yard score on third-and-goal in the fourth quarter was the dagger, as he slipped past would-be tacklers with ease.

This came just a week after the Jets also churned out big gains on the ground. This has raised questions about whether the front seven is truly capable of holding up. Injuries have played a role, but the bigger issue is execution. Gap discipline, tackling, and pursuit angles all broke down repeatedly. These errors left the defense vulnerable to sustained drives and explosive plays.

Secondary showing cracks

Recall that the Steelers invested heavily in the secondary. They signed Darius Slay and traded for Jalen Ramsey. The results haven’t matched the hype, though. Against Seattle, wideouts consistently found space. In fact, Cooper Kupp came within 10 yards of joining another Seahawks receiver over the 100-yard mark. Darnold’s efficiency showed how little resistance Pittsburgh offered.

Coverage busts and missed assignments compounded the problem. For all the names on the back end, the group hasn’t delivered the lockdown presence Pittsburgh envisioned. If anything, the struggles up front have made life harder on the secondary. Marquee players were brought in to prevent exactly these kinds of meltdowns, but that just has not taken shape.

Linebackers fail to deliver

Inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson had their moments but ultimately didn’t tilt the game. Queen attacked the run early and Wilson managed a sack. And yet, both were exposed as the game wore on. Queen missed a clean shot at Darnold on a critical third down. In addition, Wilson struggled to disengage from blocks, particularly on Walker’s sealing touchdown run.

Both were dealing with ailments, but excuses only go so far. The Steelers need their linebackers to set the tone physically and clean up mistakes, not contribute to them. Instead, Seattle kept the defense off balance throughout the second half.

Where do the Steelers go from here?

The most concerning part is that this isn’t a one-off. Through two games, Pittsburgh has allowed 63 total points and nearly 800 yards of offense. This after an offseason designed to strengthen the defense at every level. Tomlin and coordinator Teryl Austin have preached accountability. So far, however, the results suggest a group that lacks cohesion and confidence.

If the Steelers can’t get more out of Watt and tighten up their run defense, they risk wasting another season of potential.

The bottom line

Pittsburgh’s defense was supposed to be the backbone. Right now, though, it’s the liability. A leaky run defense and underwhelming performances from star additions have left the unit looking ordinary.What in the world is wrong with the Steelers defense? Just about everything.