Aaron Rodgers finally signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers after months of rumors swirling around the league. On Tuesday, the veteran quarterback addressed the media with what appeared to be a wedding ring on his finger. Rodgers spilled the beans and revealed that he is, in fact, married.

When asked how long he's been married, the 41-year-old quarterback claimed that it's “been a couple of months,” according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Rodgers didn't elaborate on any more details and moved on to the next question.

“Yeah, it's a wedding ring,” said Aaron Rodgers before thanking congratulations from one reporter. Another media member asked him how long he's been married for, and Rodgers claimed, “It's been a couple of months.”

Aaron Rodgers got Married pic.twitter.com/7SpBxkTJA3 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's not completely known who Aaron Rodgers got married to; however, her first name is Brittani. The four-time MVP mentioned her name during a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” back in April. He claimed he was focusing on having a serious relationship with Britani at the time, but did not say anything about getting married.

Speculation around Aaron Rodgers being married sparked back in May after he was seen at the Kentucky Derby wearing a band on his ring finger. Nothing was confirmed at the time, but many sports fans couldn't help but notice the ring he wore at the event.

Britani may remain an unknown commodity, as Rodgers revealed she doesn't even have any social media. Maybe she'll make an appearance at some of the games next season, as Aaron Rodgers will make his debut with the Steelers in Week 1.