The Pittsburgh Steelers are still playing the waiting game when it comes to Aaron Rodgers making his decision on what he'll do this upcoming season. All signs have pointed to the Steelers being the favorites to strike a deal with him, but it's also uncertain if he'll be playing at all next season.

Nonetheless, the Steelers are still holding onto hope, and owner Art Rooney II recently spoke about them waiting on Rodgers. On April 1, Rooney said that the Steelers will wait “not forever, but a little while longer” when it comes to Rodgers, and he delivered the same message after the owners' meeting, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“A little while longer. I’ll say the same thing,” Rooney said via Fowler on X, formerly Twitter.

If Rodgers does not sign with the Steelers, the team may be in trouble when it comes to their quarterback position. Though they drafted Will Howard, and they have Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, those aren't options that could keep them competitive.

They would have to consider finding a veteran at the position, and there aren't many options on that front either. One of the options they have is possibly trading for Kirk Cousins, as the Atlanta Falcons will have him backing up Michael Penix Jr. during the season. Cousins has let it be known that he wants to start on a team, and the Steelers give him the best chance to do that in their current situation.

If Rodgers signs, they won't have to go into that scenario, and they'll have their quarterback for the season. It seems like there has been communication between Rodgers and the Steelers, and they'll probably be the first team that knows what he decides to do. In the meantime, everybody will just keep playing the waiting game.