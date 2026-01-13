The red-hot Houston Texans were expected to dominate the Pittsburgh Steelers in Monday night’s Wild Card matchup. But early on, it was the Steelers’ defense that kept things close by creating turnovers.

However, the Texans’ league-leading defense ultimately made its mark. With the Steelers driving, down four points in the fourth quarter, Houston’s defense took over. After the team forced 3rd & 12, Aaron Rodgers dropped back to pass. He was immediately met by the Texans’ pass rush. Will Anderson got around the edge with ease, sacking the veteran quarterback and forcing a fumble.

Sheldon Rankins, who steamrolled his blocker, alertly picked up the loose ball and bolted for the end zone. The big man rumbled 33 yards for the touchdown, putting Houston up 17-6. And the rout was on.

SHELDON RANKINS TAKES IT BACK FOR A TD HOUvsPIT on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/K63YkhukX8 — NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2026 Expand Tweet

Fearsome Texans defense stifles Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers

Article Continues Below

The teams combined for 13 points over the first three quarters on Monday night. CJ Stroud struggled, fumbling five times and losing two while also tossing an interception. Houston’s three turnovers allowed Pittsburgh to stay in striking distance. For a while.

But Aaron Rodgers and the offense couldn't capitalize on the turnovers created by the Steelers defense. Pittsburgh was held to just 175 total yards and two field goals. And the Texans poured it on with 23 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Mike Tomlin entered the game with a perfect 12-0 record at home in Monday night games. Even more incredibly, the Steelers had won 23 straight Monday night games in Pittsburgh – a streak dating back to 1992.

But the Texans won nine straight games to close the regular season. And Houston extended its winning streak to 10 straight with a victory in the Wild Card round. After Rankins’ defensive touchdown, Woody Marks added to his 112-yard rushing performance by punching in a 13-yard score.

Then Calen Bullock capped the blowout with a pick-six on what may have been Rodgers’ last NFL pass. The second-year safety intercepted the future Hall of Famer and returned the ball 50 yards for the score, putting the Texans up 30-6.