The Pittsburgh Steelers started the 2025 NFL season off on a good note. Pittsburgh beat New York 34-32 thanks to a 60-yard field goal from Chris Boswell that sealed the win. The New York media is not letting the Jets forget about the loss on Monday morning.

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers appeared on the cover of The New York Post on Monday, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

The headline reads “So, now he can play!” after New York's crushing loss against Pittsburgh on Sunday. That is of course referencing Rodgers' lackluster past two season with the Jets.

The cover also includes a snippet of the article about the Steelers vs. Jets game.

“Aaron Rodgers laughs it up after one of his four touchdown passes in the Steelers' 34-32 win over the Jets, spoiling the coaching debut of Aaron Glenn. Rodgers, who mostly struggled in his two seasons with Gang Green, took joy in beating the team that cut him this spring.”

Rodgers did not hide how happy he was to beat the Jets after the game.

The veteran quarterback has spoken about the animosity he feels towards New York based on how they handled his release this spring.

It was easy to see that this victory was sweeter for Rodgers than anyone else. And he said as much when asked about it after the game.

“I was happy to beat everyone associated with the Jets,” Rodgers said.

Steelers played well in all three phases to get big Week 1 win against Jets

The Steelers needed a complete performance to get past a frisky Jets team in Week 1.

Rodgers, of course, was the headline. The veteran QB went 22-of-30 for 244 yards and four touchdowns, one of his best performances in years.

Rodgers' performance was even more impressive because the Steelers struggled to run the football. Jaylen Warren led the team with 11 carries for 37 yards.

Pittsburgh's defense did not have the best day on paper, but they made plays when they needed to. Jalen Ramsey forced an incompletion on a crucial fourth-down attempt by the Jets in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers also won the turnover battle.

Steelers fans will want to see their running game and defense play better in the future. But they have to be happy about how Week 1 turned out.

Next up for the Steelers is a home game against the Seahawks on September 14th.