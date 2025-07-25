Aaron Rodgers is set to be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. At age 41, some believe he's well beyond his prime, and perhaps that could be seen on the field in the 2025-26 campaign. However, former teammate Davante Adams seemingly thinks otherwise, as he shared a confident take about the veteran quarterback.

During a guest appearance on the “Up and Adams Show,” with Kay Adams, the 32-year-old wide receiver opened up about how he and Aaron Rodgers tried to play together once again. He also wished the best of luck to the veteran quarterback playing in Pittsburgh, and claims he thinks Rodgers will play well for the Steelers.

“Aaron's gotta be happy,” said Davante Adams. “I'm happy for him. We got to try it again together and gave that another shot, so that stone wasn't left unturned. We did what we had to do. It just obviously didn't work. But, just like for me, I wish [Aaron Rodgers] nothing but luck, and I know he's gonna go out there and ball out too.”

"That stone wasn't left unturned… I know he's gonna go ball out there too." Davante Adams on his short reunion with Aaron Rodgers 🗣️ (via @UpAndAdamsShow)pic.twitter.com/0HihRjFyfl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were longtime teammates during their time with the Green Bay Packers. After playing in Green Bay together for eight seasons, the two reunited with the New York Jets last season. Things didn't quite work out how they had hoped, as New York ended the 2024-25 campaign with a 5-12 record.

Entering this season, Rodgers aims to help Pittsburgh jump over the hurdle and potentially go on a deeper playoff run. The franchise has been rather aggressive this offseason, as the Steelers' office also traded for DK Metcalf to tune up the wide receiver core.

The Steelers ended last season with a 10-7 record, which was good enough to make the postseason. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh was an early exit from the playoffs after suffering a 28-14 Wild Card loss to the Baltimore Ravens. With Aaron Rodgers in town, perhaps things might go differently if the team can reach the playoffs.