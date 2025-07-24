With Aaron Rodgers making his presence at the Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp, fans and the rest of the football world got to experience the first taste of what the partnership will look like. As the Steelers' plan has a plan for Rodgers in training camp, the quarterback himself would make a bold declaration about the team's chances to compete this upcoming season.

Rodgers would speak to the media after Thursday's session and said that Pittsburgh is one of the teams that are at the level of vying for the Super Bowl, according to Brian Batko.

“Aaron Rodgers says any given year there are usually 6-8 teams capable of winning the Super Bowl, maybe 10-12 some seasons, and he believes the Steelers are one of them,” Batko wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Aaron Rodgers says any given year there are usually 6-8 teams capable of winning the Super Bowl, maybe 10-12 some seasons, and he believes the Steelers are one of them

The veteran signal-caller also spoke about the importance of training camp and mentioned how the team does their sessions at “the hottest time of day,” which he cites as beneficial.

“On how training camp can help, Aaron Rodgers noted that the Steelers practice at the hottest time of day, which is ‘interesting,'” Batko wrote. “But he called it a stressor that can make teams better.”

Steelers' Aaron Rodgers throws a pick during Thursday's session

The team made a splash in the offseason as the Steelers traded for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith, addressing each side of the ball, leading some to possibly agree with Rodgers' sentiments. Still, some fans are holding their Super Bowl predictions back a bit after Rodgers threw a pick on his first pass to new Pittsburgh wide receiver DK Metcalf.

“It’s good to get that out the way,” Aaron Rodgers says of his first throw being intercepted today. “I’m gonna throw some picks. But I’m gonna throw some touchdowns too.”

Aaron rodgers first pass to dk is intercepted by patrick queen

However, much stock shouldn't be placed on the pick since Rodgers is preparing for his first season with the Steelers and is building chemistry with his teammates. At any rate, Pittsburgh opens the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, as Rodgers faces his former team against the New York Jets.