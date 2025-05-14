The Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers saga continues to be a talking point, even one to former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Although the latter has given his thoughts on the matter, there's more to the story. With the NFL schedule dropping, Pittsburgh plays both the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets this season.

However, there's no certainty about primetime games. Despite Roethlisberger making that point on his Footbahlin show, he thinks that the league might put pressure on the franchise to decide on Rodgers.

“I’m wondering how much pressure, and I don’t even know if they can, how much pressure the NFL is putting on the team, someone, we would like to know what’s going on with Aaron,” Roethlisberger said.

“No offense to anybody else, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are much more prime time with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback than they are with any of the quarterbacks we have on our roster at quarterback.”

Even though Rodgers is an elite quarterback, he has more years behind him than in front of him. However, Pittsburgh might be determined to stay competitive, despite drafting Will Howard.

The opportunity to be relevant could transcend anything else, as Roethlisberger mentioned.

Ben Roethlisberger sees Steelers' schedule influencing Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers' schedule hasn't had the time frames figured out yet. Still, landing Rodgers could force them into more of a primetime spot. That could heavily deter the future Hall of Fame quarterback from signing.

Regardless of where he goes, he will bring attention with him, whether warranted or unwarranted.

Roethlisberger broke down how the interest would increase dramatically if the Steelers landed Rodgers in free agency.

“We play the Green Bay Packers this year, that’s a much bigger story with Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback,” Roethlisberger said. “Is that a one o’clock CBS game, or is that a Thursday night, Sunday night, 4:15 p.m. prime time game?

“We play the Jets this year. If Aaron is a Pittsburgh Steeler, that’s a quarterback swap game. That game looks a lot more interesting in prime time than it does at one o’clock on CBS with the B-Team calling that game.”

Either way, Pittsburgh would like some consistency at the quarterback position. They went to the playoffs in the 2024-25 season but were embarrassed by division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, in the Wild Card round.

If Rodgers does sign, he could at least be a mentor to Howard as he takes the reins as the franchise's next quarterback. For now, though, the former Jets quarterback could propel the Steelers into the national limelight once again, for better or for worse.