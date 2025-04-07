The Pittsburgh Steelers desperately need to find a new starting quarterback. Pittsburgh did well during the 2024 season with the combination of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Now both of them are gone, and the Steelers need to add more competition for Mason Rudolph. One NFL insider gave another update on the ongoing Aaron Rodgers situation.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport made a bold declaration about Aaron Rodgers amid the wait for the veteran free agent to pick his next team.

“Several Steelers people, including Art Rooney himself, talk about the positive momentum toward a deal between the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers,” Rapoport said on Monday via Good Morning Football. “Basically, saying that he thinks it's going in the right direction. [Rooney] wanted a decision sooner rather than later. He's not impatient but eventually he will be.”

The entire Steelers organization would love to add Aaron Rodgers as a bridge quarterback in 2025.

“Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, all said the same thing,” Rapoport continued. “They would love him, they would welcome him, they want him. They have not put a deadline on it yet and they wait.”

Rapoport continued by declaring that Pittsburgh is the only realistic option for Aaron Rodgers if he wants to play in 2025.

“The Minnesota Vikings were very clear that Aaron Rodgers, as of right now, not an option for them,” Rapoport said. “They are moving full speed ahead with JJ McCarthy. There are no other spots. So if Aaron Rodgers is going to play football in 2025, it is going to be for the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Rapoport continued by saying he would not be surprised to hear an announcement from Rodgers over the next couple of weeks. This would make sense, as Rodgers should not risk waiting until after the 2025 NFL Draft.

If the Steelers do not get an answer by mid April, they will most likely draft a quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers needs to make up his mind quickly or he may find himself without a starting job this fall.