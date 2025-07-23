T.J. Watt is officially the highest‑paid non‑quarterback in NFL history, and he now holds the biggest contract in Pittsburgh Steelers history, surpassing a mark once owned by none other than Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger. On his Footbahlin podcast, “Big Ben” laid it all out. Locking in a superstar defender means the Steelers are all‑in on a championship run.

“Well done, Steelers. Well done, T.J.,” Roethlisberger began. “All in, that’s what it tells me. They’re all in for this year and the foreseeable future, trying to get a Super Bowl.”

Roethlisberger emphasized the signal this sends to the locker room: when you’re a foundational piece, Pittsburgh will pay you. And for Watt, that means nothing but football. No distractions, just dominance.

Watt has been the face of the defense since Roethlisberger retired in 2021. With the recent arrival of Aaron Rodgers and other key additions, the Steelers have shifted into aggressive, win‑now mode under GM Omar Khan. Moves like signing Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith, DK Metcalf, and now extending Watt, speak louder than words. Pittsburgh is investing heavily in its current core, while also accumulating draft capital for the future.

Ben Roethlisberger is a big believer in the Steelers and T.J. Watt

In one memorable moment on the podcast, Roethlisberger texted Watt to congratulate him while Watt was changing a diaper.

“Good news, diapers are not cheap, and now you can afford 15 kids’ worth of diapers,” Roethlisberger joked, spotlighting both the human side and the business acumen behind the deal.

Even as Watt racks up stats, forced fumbles, sacks, tying Michael Strahan’s single‑season mark, the one missing piece remains playoff glory. Roethlisberger reflected on that elusive Super Bowl moment: watching confetti fall in Pittsburgh is “one of the best feelings ever,” he told Watt. It’s a moment the All‑Pro pass rusher continues striving for.

Critics may point to Watt’s lack of playoff wins, but Roethlisberger and Coach Mike Tomlin know football is a team sport. With a defense anchored by Watt and a roster built to win, the Steelers are pushing all their chips in. And if Pittsburgh is truly “all‑in,” as Big Ben says, fans can dare to dream: maybe this is the year confetti finally falls again.