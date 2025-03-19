Moves continue to trickle in one week after 2025 NFL free agency began. There are still some major dominos to fall as well. For instance, Aaron Rodgers is still making a decision on his playing future after his release from the New York Jets. While we wait on that, the Pittsburgh Steelers are making smaller moves to bolster their depth.

The Steelers have signed defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo in NFL free agency, the team confirmed on Wednesday. He signed a one-year contract with the franchise off the open market. Pittsburgh did not disclose the financial terms of their agreement with the 26-year-old defensive lineman.

The Steelers have done a lot of work on their defense in NFL Free Agency. Otomewo joins a few new faces on Pittsburgh's defense including cornerbacks Brandin Echols and Darius Slay who both signed on this offseason. Moreover, Pittsburgh added linebacker Malik Harrison and safety Juan Thornhill to the roster.

Eszei Otomewo gives Steelers added defensive line depth

Otomewo is hoping to find an opportunity on the Steelers defensive line. The 26-year-old was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He saw some action in his rookie season as well. The Minnesota product appeared in five games in 2022, making five combined tackles and one tackle for loss.

Otomewo has spent the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars organization. He did not appear in an NFL game during the 2023 campaign, but he did find his way into the rotation this past season. Otomewo played four games, making four tackles while recording half a sack and a fumble recovery.

Otomewo has some work to do if he wants to win a starting job in training camp. However, he can certainly provide some insurance in case of injuries. He might be able to carve out a rotational spot on the Steelers defensive line. If he does, he could chip in to the team's efforts to return to the postseason after a disappointing playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens in 2024.