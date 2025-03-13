The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016. The team is hoping to snap that inglorious eight-year streak in 2025 with the help of some offseason additions. The Steelers added a big piece to their offense with the trade for wideout DK Metcalf and, more recently, the team padded its defense by signing Darius Slay in free agency.

The veteran cornerback reached an agreement with Pittsburgh earlier in the week. On Wednesday, it was announced that Slay signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Steelers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X. The contract is fully guaranteed.

Slay is fresh off a Super Bowl victory, as he won his first career championship as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles last season. Shortly after the celebration however, the Eagles released Slay to save $4.3 million in salary cap space.

Slay set to join the Steelers for a season after Super Bowl victory

The Detroit Lions selected Slay in the second round of the 2013 draft. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Lions before joining the Eagles in 2020. Now, the six-time Pro Bowler will begin his 13th season in the NFL as a member of the Steelers.

Despite recently turning 34, Slay was considered one of the best cornerbacks available in free agency. He had a strong season for the Eagles, allowing a career-best 47.1 percent completion rate in coverage. While he continues to play like an elite corner, his snap rate did dip in 2024. After being on the field for 98 percent of defensive plays in 2023, he only played 81 percent last season, via Pro Football Reference.

Still, Slay is a great fit for the Steelers, who lost CB Donte Jackson in free agency. The veteran defensive back will join Joey Porter Jr., Minkah Fitzpatrick, and DeShon Elliot, creating a strong secondary in Pittsburgh.

While the Steelers improved their defense, they continue to wait on a quarterback. Pittsburgh lost Justin Fields to the New York Jets in free agency and it looks as if it will come down to Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson. Rodgers was said to be interested in joining the Steelers, however the drawn-out process has been frustrating for some – although it’s mostly reporters who've been complaining so far.

The New York Giants were thought to be the favorites to land the future Hall of Famer earlier this month. Now it’s unclear what Rodgers will do. The addition of DK Metcalf, which gives Pittsburgh a pass catching weapon opposite George Pickens, could be a difference maker.