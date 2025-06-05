The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on the free agent decision of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who recently parted ways with the New York Jets. The Steelers currently have Will Howard and Mason Rudolph in their quarterback room after both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields left for New York City this past offseason.

It's been a steady decline in quarterback play for the Steelers ever since the end of Ben Roethlisberger's prime, and recently, the franchise icon took to his Footbahlin podcast to relay his thoughts on the Rodgers situation.

“I have to believe that they still firmly believe that like, I don't think Aaron's going to play anywhere else okay. I really don't. I think that it's us, obviously the Steelers or nowhere, just my feeling,” said Roethlisberger. “Obviously things could change, heaven forbid if there is an injury in OTA's. You know, say to a team that's close to where he wants. You know a California style team, you know a coach that he knows whatever it may be, then I think you could see that a different team pops into play but I think it's us or nobody and I think he just is really trying to figure out if that's what he wants to do for sure.”

A long wait for the Steelers

While Aaron Rodgers certainly has the potential to bring along a headache or two, Steelers fans are likely desperate enough for competent quarterback play that it's worth any potential downsides.

Rodgers proved last year with the Jets that he is no longer close to the MVP version of himself, but he still would likely be an upgrade over either Rudolph or Will Howard, who has yet to play in an NFL game.

The Steelers continue to trot out elite defenses year after year, which has to make it even more frustrating for the fanbase that the team has been unable to find consistent play from the quarterback position.

At this rate, there is no timetable for when Rodgers will make his decision, but Steelers fans are certainly hoping that it comes sooner rather than later.