The Miami Dolphins, one of the most storied franchises in the NFL, have had a wealth of talent grace their roster since their inception in 1966. From perfect seasons to Super Bowl victories, the Dolphins have been home to some of the greatest players to ever step foot on the gridiron.

As the Dolphins prepare for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, we take a look at the 10 greatest Miami Dolphins players in team history whose contributions have left an indelible mark on the franchise and the NFL as a whole.

10. Richmond Webb (OT, 1990-2000)

Richmond Webb was a stalwart on the Dolphins' offensive line for over a decade. As Dan Marino's blindside protector, Webb's consistency and durability were crucial to the Dolphins' offensive success in the 1990s. Webb's combination of size, strength, and technique made him one of the best left tackles of his era.

Webb earned seven Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro honors during his career. His ability to neutralize some of the league's best pass rushers helped Marino remain productive well into his career. Webb's contributions to the team were recognized with his induction into the Dolphins Honor Roll.

9. Larry Little (G, 1969-1980)

Another cornerstone of the Dolphins' offensive line, Larry Little was a dominant guard who paved the way for Miami's powerful rushing attack. Little's combination of size, strength, and agility made him a perfect fit for the Dolphins' run-heavy offense. He was a key contributor to the team's success in the early 1970s.

Little earned five Pro Bowl selections and five All-Pro honors during his career. His blocking helped the Dolphins achieve their perfect season in 1972 and win two Super Bowls. Little was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1993.

8. Dwight Stephenson (C, 1980-1987)

Considered one of the greatest centers in NFL history, Dwight Stephenson was the anchor of the Dolphins' offensive line during the 1980s. Stephenson's combination of strength, agility, and football IQ made him a dominant force in the trenches. He was a key reason why Dan Marino had the protection he needed to thrive.

Stephenson earned five Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro honors during his career. His impact on the game was so profound that he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998 despite his career being cut short by injury.

7. Nick Buoniconti (LB, 1969-1976)

A key leader of the “No-Name Defense” that powered the Dolphins to their perfect season in 1972, Nick Buoniconti was the anchor of Miami's defense. Despite being undersized for a linebacker, Buoniconti's intelligence, toughness, and leadership made him a dominant force on the field.

Buoniconti was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and earned two All-Pro honors during his time with the Dolphins. While in Miami, he recorded eight interceptions and countless tackles, consistently disrupting opposing offenses. Buoniconti's leadership and impact on the game earned him induction into the Hall of Fame in 2001.

6. Jason Taylor (DE, 1997-2007, 2009, 2011)

One of the most dominant pass rushers in NFL history, Jason Taylor was a force to be reckoned with off the edge. Taylor's combination of size, speed, and athleticism made him a nightmare for opposing offensive tackles. He was a disruptive presence in the backfield, consistently pressuring quarterbacks and forcing turnovers.

Taylor recorded 131 sacks, 43 forced fumbles, and 8 interceptions during his career with the Dolphins. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and earned three All-Pro honors. Taylor was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2006 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

5. Zach Thomas (LB, 1996-2007)

Zach Thomas epitomized the hard-nosed, blue-collar spirit of the Miami Dolphins' defense. An undersized linebacker by NFL standards, Thomas made up for his lack of size with incredible instincts, work ethic, and intensity. He was a tackling machine, consistently ranking among the league leaders in tackles throughout his career.

Thomas recorded 1,734 tackles, 20.5 sacks, and 17 interceptions over his 12 seasons with the Dolphins. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and earned five All-Pro honors. Thomas's leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence made him the heart and soul of Miami's defense for over a decade. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023.

4. Paul Warfield (WR, 1970-1974)

Paul Warfield's tenure with the Dolphins may have been relatively short, but his impact was profound. Acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in 1970, Warfield's arrival added a dynamic element to Miami's passing game. Known for his smooth route running and incredible hands, Warfield provided the deep threat that complemented the Dolphins' potent rushing attack.

Warfield averaged an impressive 21.5 yards per reception during his time with Miami, catching 33 touchdown passes. His ability to stretch the field and make acrobatic catches made him a favorite target for Bob Griese. Warfield was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1983.

3. Bob Griese (QB, 1967-1980)

Before Dan Marino, Bob Griese was the face of the Miami Dolphins. A cerebral quarterback known for his precision and leadership, Griese guided the Dolphins to two Super Bowl victories, including the perfect season in 1972. Griese's ability to read defenses and make smart decisions under pressure was a key factor in Miami's success during the early 1970s.

Griese threw for 25,092 yards and 192 touchdowns over his career, earning six Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro honors. His leadership and poise under center were instrumental in establishing the Dolphins as a powerhouse in the NFL. Griese was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

2. Larry Csonka (FB, 1968-1974, 1979)

A bruising fullback with an unparalleled work ethic, Larry Csonka was the heart and soul of the Dolphins' ground game during their dominant years in the early 1970s. Csonka's punishing running style and relentless determination made him a cornerstone of the Dolphins' offense. He was instrumental in leading the team to three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, including their perfect season in 1972.

Csonka's career with the Dolphins saw him rush for 6,737 yards and 53 touchdowns. His ability to control the game on the ground allowed Miami to dictate the tempo and wear down opposing defenses. Csonka was named Super Bowl VIII MVP and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987.

1. Dan Marino (QB, 1983-1999)

No list of the greatest Miami Dolphins players would be complete without the legendary Dan Marino. Widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Marino's impact on the game is immeasurable.

Drafted by the Dolphins in 1983, Marino wasted no time in showcasing his talent. He set numerous records, including the single-season touchdown pass record (48) in 1984, which stood for 20 years. Marino's quick release and cannon arm made him a defensive coordinator's nightmare.

Marino's career stats are staggering: 61,361 passing yards, 420 touchdown passes, and a passer rating of 86.4. Despite never winning a Super Bowl, Marino's legacy is cemented by his remarkable consistency, leadership, and ability to elevate the players around him. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

Honorable Mentions

While the above 10 players are widely regarded as the greatest in Dolphins history, several other players have also made significant contributions to the franchise as well.