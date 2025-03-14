The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly opened the door for Aaron Rodgers. Meanwhile, they signed Mason Rudolph. Also, newcomer D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens saw their jersey-number debate come to an end.

It simply said, “DK4,” according to a post on X by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Seattle Seahawks traded Metcalf to the Steelers on Thursday. The Steelers send their second-round No. 52 pick to Seattle. Also, Pittsburgh received a seventh-round selection.

Metcalf eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark three times in six seasons for Seattle. His best year came in 2020 when he set a single-season franchise record with 1,303 yards. He made Pro Bowl appearances in 2020 and 2023. He is one of only two receivers, along with Randy Moss, to begin his NFL career with at least 50 catches, 900 yards and five touchdowns in each of his first six seasons.

Steelers WR D.K. Metcalf not making waves

Metcalf said he’s happy to be in Pittsburgh, according to steelersdepot.com.

“I thought back to the meeting me and Coach Tomlin had at the 2019 (NFL) combine. He just always spoke volumes into me and spoke of my play style in college. Being in the league and going up to him before or after a game. And he kept that same rapport with. It just felt like the right decision for me.

“Everything comes full circle in this league, or in life. It just felt right, heading his voice again. Seeing the same excitement from the combine to six years later. He sees the type of player that I am. He’s a football guru. He watches film, My play style, I think, jumps off the tape for him. Just to be in the same organization to where I felt I wanted was a big plus.”

Also, Metcalf had warm things to say about the Seahawks, according to bolavip.com.

https://bolavip.com/en/nfl/nfl-news-dk-metcalf-makes-honest-admission-after-leaving-seahawks-to-join-mike-tomlins-steelers

Thank you for taking a kid from Mississippi and making him feel at home in the Pacific Northwest,” Metcalf said. “From the city to the organization to the 12s — you’ve been more than just a fanbase. You’ve been family. You’ve given me so much, including the chance to play the game I love alongside some incredible men who will forever be my brothers,” Metcalf posted on his instagram account. “To my teammates — you’ve pushed me, believed in me, and let me be me both on and off the field. To the staff — the ones behind the scenes who make this place run, y’all are the real MVPs. You made every day special, I can’t thank you enough.”