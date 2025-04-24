There have been a lot of trade rumors surrounding Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens lately, and they are only getting louder after his recent social media move. Pickens is no longer following the Steelers on Instagram. There has been some chatter about Pickens potentially being traded during the offseason, and this news certainly adds to the situation. The unfollowing could be a sign of what is to come.

“George Pickens has unfollowed the #Steelers on IG,” Jordan Schultz said in a post.

George Pickens was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has had a good career with the Steelers so far. He immediately burst onto the scene as a rookie as he hauled in 52 receptions for 801 yards and four touchdowns. Pickens' second year was especially impressive, though.

In year two, Pickens had a major breakout season as he hauled in 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns. Those are incredibly impressive numbers, especially for a player in his second year in the league.

This past season wasn't quite as strong, but it was still a good one. Pickens caught 59 passes and racked up 900 yards and three touchdowns.

George Pickens is a talented WR who has been a reliable target during his career. His downside is that he has struggled to keep his cool at times and has gotten in some scuffles. Pickens needs to be able to control himself better, but in terms of the skill that he brings to the table, he's a great option for teams that are looking for help at the WR position.

If the Steelers do end up trading Pickens, they should be able to make a pretty big splash with it. A player unfollowing their team on social media doesn't always mean that the end is near, but it can be a good indicator. Following this development, trade rumors will certainly become more apparent.