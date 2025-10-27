The Pittsburgh Steelers absorbed a big hit on the defensive front during Sunday night's game at home against the visiting Green Bay Packers.

Steelers defensive back Deshon Elliott, who has been among the most reliable members of Pittsburgh's stop unit in the 2025 NFL season, was carted off into the exits in the second half of the Green Bay game after suffering an apparent knee injury. As noted on the NFL's official website, Elliott is done for the night, as the Steelers finished the contest without the 28-year-old safety.

Before he left the contest, the former Texas Longhorns defensive back had recorded five total tackles for the Steelers, who entered Week 8 looking to bounce back right away from a loss to Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 7 Thursday Night Football showdown. In that same game, Elliott had nine total tackles. So far in the 2025 season, Elliott has 38 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble through seven games.

Elliott got hurt while trying to stop Packers tight end Tucker Kraft, who has been putting on a show against the Steelers. He went down and immediately grabbed his right knee in pain

Steelers safety DeShon Elliott down after his knee twists making the tackle on Tucker Kraft. Injury timeout in Pittsburgh. #GBvsPIT #Steelers #NFL #InjuryUpdate pic.twitter.com/jOcLdCpq4B — Aggregate Sports (@AggregateSports) October 27, 2025

Article Continues Below

While the Steelers have yet to release an official word on how long Elliott will be out, it does seem that he will need to miss more than just a game. Still, the hope is that Elliott did not break or tear anything in his knee.

Pittsburgh has also just signed Elliott to a two-year contract extension in the summer, worth $12.5 million, after he recorded a career-high 108 combined tackles to go along with six passes defended, three quarterback hits and a sack across 15 games (14 starts).

Should Elliott get ruled out for a lengthy period, the Steelers will look for the likes of Chuck Clark, Juan Thornhill and Jabrill Peppers to step up and help cover the void he would leave.

Pittsburgh, which already had its bye in Week 5, will next take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, still at Acrisure Stadium.