NFL insider Mel Kiper is giving his take on the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2025 NFL Draft performance. The Steelers picked up some defensive help, as well as offensive players in the draft like most teams. Kiper is giving the team a B minus grade, per ESPN.

Kiper says that the Aaron Rodgers situation seems to be a reason why the Steelers didn't take a quarterback sooner than round 6. Pittsburgh selected Ohio State quarterback Will Howard during that late round.

“The Steelers must feel really good about their chances of signing Aaron Rodgers. That's the only explanation for their approach to the 2025 draft. And if they don't land Rodgers (or pull some other magic at QB), coach Mike Tomlin's 18-year streak of going at least .500 could end,” Kiper wrote for ESPN. “Mason Rudolph is the current starter. Yet, Pittsburgh added only Will Howard at the position — in Round 6. He's a backup in the NFL. Instead of getting a quarterback they can win games with right now in Round 1, the Steelers went defensive tackle.”

Entering the draft, Kiper felt that the Steelers needed help at defensive tackle, so that move didn't surprise him that much. He also felt Pittsburgh needed a quarterback, wide receiver and running back.

“Next year's draft quarterback class is expected to be richer in talent than this year's was, and if they can patch the 2025 season together with some combination of Rodgers/Cousins/Rudolph-type veterans, it's possible they can fix the long-term issue a year from now,” Kiper added. “It's the Steelers, everybody. We know they'll find a way to win more games than they lose.”

The current Steelers quarterbacks are Howard, Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.

The Steelers need to win in 2025, no matter who plays at quarterback

The Steelers enter the 2025 season with pressure on them. Mike Tomlin is under fire from fans for not winning enough playoff games in the last several years. It is very important for the team to find the right play caller.

Pittsburgh lost both of their top quarterbacks from last year. Justin Fields agreed to a deal with the New York Jets. The New York Giants meanwhile signed Russell Wilson. Both of those guys won games last season, but neither could get the squad deep into the AFC playoffs.

Rodgers is a free agent this offseason, after leaving the Jets in a messy split. If Pittsburgh does come to an agreement with him, it is more than likely he would be the immediate starter.

Time will tell how this all shakes out for the Steelers.