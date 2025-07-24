Training camp is officially underway across the league as every team prepares for the upcoming season. On Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers fans got a first glance at Aaron Rodgers, and they gave him an incredibly warm welcome to the facility.

The Steelers released a video of the 41-year-old quarterback arriving at training camp. He and his teammates were surrounded by fans as they approached the practice field, with most fans screaming for Rodgers' attention. He even high-fived numerous individuals, likely making their day.

Steeler fans came out in droves to welcome Aaron Rodgers to training camp 👏pic.twitter.com/AZr7fvTrHC — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite anybody's opinion about the former four-time MVP winner, Steelers fans are seemingly excited to have Aaron Rodgers playing quarterback next season. Especially considering the franchise has not had consistent quarterback play for several years.

However, largely thanks to the defense and head coach Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh has yet to end a season with a losing record. So, Aaron Rodgers playing quarterback should improve the play of the team in general and lead to a better record. That's the idea, at least.

Rodgers played for the New York Jets the previous two seasons. His first year there abruptly ended in the first week after he suffered a torn Achilles injury. But Rodgers bounced back to play in the second season. He ended the 2024-25 campaign with 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdowns through the air while owning a 63.0% completion percentage.

The Steelers haven't had a quarterback throw for over 3,500 yards in a single season since the 2021-22 season, when Ben Roethlisberger threw for 3,740 yards. That much improvement in the quarterback position could be exactly what Pittsburgh needs to make a deeper playoff run than in previous years.

Aaron Rodgers will have his first chance to play for the Steelers on September 7 when they take on the Jets. Ironically enough, Rodgers gets to play against his former team immediately. So, all eyes should be on that Week 1 matchup to kick off the new season.