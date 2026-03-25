It has been nearly 13 years since NBC's iconic sitcom The Office ended. Despite this, the legacy of the mockumentary still lives on, whether it be through podcasts, commercials, conventions, or even spin-off series (The Paper).

Craig Robinson, who played fan-favorite character Darryl Philbin in The Office, recently reunited with some of his co-stars, including Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ellie Kemper, Creed Bratton, and Óscar Núñez, in AT&T commercials.

Reuniting with his old friends is great, as Robison detailed, saying, “Oh, it's great to see them, and we just fall right into a rhythm and have fun,” during his interview with ClutchPoints about his role in NBC's newest mockumentary, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.

While these commercials are fun, they are non-canon events in The Office's universe. Would Robinson be willing to come back as Darryl in an official capacity? Núñez has done so in The Paper, the first spin-off of the American Office series. By the time The Office ends, Darryl is a part of the successful sports marketing agency, Athleap, which was co-founded by his good friend, Jim Halpert (John Krasinski).

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This meant that Darryl moved to Texas. He seemed content with his life in the finale of The Office. But could he somehow find his way from Texas back to Scranton or Toledo, Ohio, where The Paper takes place?

Robinson appears open to coming back. However, the ball is in NBC's court. Robinson said that “it would just take a phone call and the right deal” for him to come back.

So, it doesn't sound impossible. However, the two sides will need to come to an agreement. Hopefully, it happens sooner rather than later.

The Paper was recently renewed for a second season by Peacock. This opens the door for potential surprises. Maybe Robinson will be one of them.