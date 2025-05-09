The Pittsburgh Steelers are seemingly in the wide receiver market after trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. After making that deal, rumors have swirled that the Green Bay Packers could be a team Pittsburgh targets for a trade for one of their wideouts. Unfortunately, one NFL insider dumped cold water all over those rumors.

During a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Peter Schrager of ESPN shared that Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs could be a possible addition for Pittsburgh due to his connection with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, reports indicate that Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur doesn't plan to deal Doubs away anytime soon.

Also from @PSchrags, the Green Bay Packers are unlikely to trade Romeo Doubs to the Steelers. Peter was speaking about how he had dinner with Coach LaFleur at the draft, and said that coach is very happy with the current wide receiver room. (Video via the @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/TKdj0ROG9t — SleeperPackers (@SleeperPackers) May 8, 2025

Doubs may be off the board after this report from Schrager, but Pittsburgh could still be in trade rumors throughout the offseason. Some rumors suggest the Steelers are loving what they're seeing from Roman Wilson, as he has reportedly made strides in development this offseason.

But finding another veteran to play alongside DK Metcalf would be a smart move, especially considering Wilson had an injury-plagued rookie season, and he is an unproven asset for the offense.

The Steelers are still firmly in the mix for Rodgers, but it's unclear if he will choose to retire instead. Kirk Cousins is another name to pay attention to as a possible trade candidate as Pittsburgh still hopes to improve its quarterback situation before the start of next season.

Based on the information at hand, the Steelers are potentially far from finalizing their roster. We should expect either some free-agent signings or even another trade in the coming weeks with training camp kicking off in July.