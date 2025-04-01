Amid ongoing speculation about his future, it was recently reported that free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers had held a private workout with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. Earlier this offseason, Rodgers was released by the New York Jets, paving the way for a team like the Steelers to take a chance on him on a likely one-year deal.

Recently, Rodgers' former Green Bay Packers teammate James Jones broke down why he sees the workout between Rodgers and Metcalf as clear evidence of an imminent signing with the Steelers.

“To have a guy in Aaron Rodgers who is capable of making those 2 dudes in DK and George Pickens really, really good players, they should be really excited that he’s out there throwing,” said Jones, per FS1's The Facility. “It lets me know that he wants to play football this year and it lets me know that it’s going to be the Steelers. I don’t care what nobody says, I don’t care who reports it and all that. It’s letting me know that it’s going to be the Steelers.”

Jones also spoke on the nature of the workout itself and what it means going forward.

“You do not do no private workouts with receivers, just you and them, unless they are your receivers for the season or unless you’re about to go to that football team. That is it,” said Jones.

A big decision for the Steelers

The Steelers have already watched former quarterback Russell Wilson bolt for the New York Giants during this free agency period and didn't exactly receive a ton of evidence that Justin Fields is their guy moving forward.

Of course, it's highly unlikely that the team's long term plan is to build around someone like Rodgers, who is on the north side of 40 years old, but he still could potentially elevate the team on a one year rental.

Rodgers had his worst season as a professional this past year with the New York Jets but still showed occasional flashes of his former MVP self, which could make a potential Steelers signing worthwhile for both parties.