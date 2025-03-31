It's still unclear whether Aaron Rodgers will play next season but the Pittsburgh Steelers remain to be in the mix for the veteran quarterback. Amid the ongoing buzz, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback was spotted with Pittsburgh's new wide receiver DK Metcalf at UCLA.

A video surfaced of Rodgers throwing a pass to Metcalf during the UCLA training session. Although the 41-year-old quarterback remains a free agent, it is noteworthy that he's practicing with a wide receiver of the team that's reportedly pursuing him.

Head coach Mike Tomlin recently stated that the Steelers would be “comfortable” with Mason Rudolph playing as the starting quarterback next season. That might just be the plan for Pittsburgh if Aaron Rodgers opts to not sign with the organization.

But you would think Rodgers would be the ideal starter for the Steelers next season. This franchise is always competing for the playoffs as Tomlin has never had a losing record in a single season. Additionally, Rudolph's one-year stint with the Tennessee Titans was nothing to be excited about after throwing for 1,530 yards, nine touchdowns, and nine interceptions while recording a 64.0% completion percentage.

As for Rodgers, he's either going to play next season or call it a career. He hasn't made his decision official yet but he may want to redeem himself after having two miserable seasons with the New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers ended the 2024 campaign with 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while throwing a 63.0% completion percentage.

If he does sign with the Steelers, then it makes sense to get some training sessions with DK Metcalf early. The two have never played alongside one another but could be teammates soon after Pittsburgh traded for the 27-year-old wide receiver with the Seattle Seahawks. Metcalf hopes to be more consistent with the Steelers after finishing his final season in Seattle with 66 receptions, 992 receiving yards, and five touchdowns (career-low).

Aaron Rodgers was originally viewed as a legitimate option for not just the Steelers, but for the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, and Cleveland Browns. All three of those teams have seemed to have moved on from possibly signing the four-time MVP award-winner. So, Pittsburgh will likely remain patient for the time being.