The Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets experiment has come to a screeching end. After the Jets released Rodgers in the offseason, a new era is beginning with owner Woody Johnson.

The latter explained via Rich Cimini of ESPN about how Rodgers's time was with the franchise.

“The experiment was a good experiment, to bring him in, but it just didn't work out, as you can see,” Johnson said. “I have a lot of respect for Aaron Rodgers. He is a great player, a Hall of Famer player. I'm sorry it didn't work out.”

The era was short-lived and full of drama. Although the quarterback didn't do his team any favors, the organization was a complete mess.

For starters, the Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh midway through the year. Then, the fired general manager Joe Douglas weeks after. It put a stamp on the team trying to salvage a season.

By the time those moves took place, the camaraderie was dead. Guys looked fed up with playing with each other. There was even an instance of Johnson's son interfering in the locker room following the game.

Regardless, it was clear that both sides needed to turn the page and start fresh.

Jets' Woody Johnson was grateful for the Aaron Rodgers

Landing a Hall of Fame quarterback is never easy to do in the NFL. After a disappointing end to his Green Bay Packers career, Rodgers was ready for a new start.

However, within the first possession with his new team, Rodgers tore his Achilles. That sidelined him for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Even though the quarterback carousel was in full effect, the Jets were ready for Rodgers's return.

Although he didn't have a bad statistical 2024-25 season, there wasn't that same fire. Some of it can be attributed to Johnson having his thumb on the scale.

There was a barrage of unnecessary moves he made. Some of which seemed to irritate Rodgers more than help him. Either way, it seemed to never be an ideal fit for either side.

With a fresh start, the Jets have their head coach of the future, Aaron Glenn. The latter made it clear that they want to move on from Rodgers.

On the flip side, the former New York quarterback is looking for his next team. Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers have been rumored as a potential landing spot.

At the end of the day, Johnson was grateful for the opportunity to have Rodgers, even if it didn't work out as envisioned.