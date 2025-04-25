The Pittsburgh Steelers used pick No. 21 overall on former Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. However, Pittsburgh's newly acquired defender experienced a tragic event on the same day he was drafted, as his mother, Tiffany Saine, sadly passed away.

Reports indicate that Harmon's mother was on life support. He drove to the hospital where she was located shortly after he was drafted. He was able to tell his mom that he had been picked by the Steelers before she passed away.

“Derrick Harmon's mother, who had been on life support, sadly passed away shortly after he arrived at the hospital and told her he had been drafted by the Steelers. Our thoughts are with him and his family.”

Steelers owner Art Rooney II shared a heartfelt message about Harmon and his mom on social media. Although the organization is happy to have the 21-year-old defensive tackle on the team, Pittsburgh offers Harmon and his family support in this time of grief.

“On behalf of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization, I extend our deepest condolences to Derrick Harmon and his family during this difficult time. Though we are excited to select Derrick in the first round of the NFL Draft, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the death of his mother, Tiffany Saine.

“We will support Derrick and his family however we can as he navigates this period of grief. In times like this, we hope Derrick finds comfort in the love and support from the organization and Steelers fans around the world. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with Derrick's entire family.”

Harmon played his first three years of college football for the Michigan State Spartans. He chose that school so he could be close to his mother during her time of need. He eventually transferred to Oregon to help improve his stock in the NFL Draft. During his lone year with the Ducks, the new Steelers defensive tackle recorded 45 total tackles (27 solo), 11 tackles for a loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.