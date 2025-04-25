The Pittsburgh Steelers bypassed Shedeur Sanders and chose Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon as the 21st pick in the NFL Draft. It was a moment that turned bittersweet for Harmon.

On Thursday, Harmon's mother passed away shortly after he told her the news, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

During a press conference, Harmon confirmed that his mother Tiffany Saine was in the hospital and on life support due to a series of health complications. His mother suffered a stroke during his freshman year at Michigan State in 2022.

Before her stroke, she underwent brain surgeries. Harmon spoke about how his mother inspired him, per Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.

“If I’m tired, I’m injured, whatever it is, why can’t I keep going? If she can get up and she can keep going after brain surgeries,” he said.

Harmon transferred to Oregon from Michigan State for the 2024 season. He became a Second Team All-America Team player and helped Oregon win the 2024 Big Ten championship.

This past January, they played in the Rose Bowl and lost to Ohio State 41-21. Harmon also used his NIL money to purchase a wheelchair-accessible car for his mother.

The Steelers took a real gamble by overlooking a quarterback and choosing Harmon, who was compared to Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowler Chris Jones at the NFL Combine.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Harmon's addition was a matter of “extreme urgency” to improve the Steelers' defense. Harmon brings skills, strength, and speed to the Steelers. He has shown ability to interrupt the run game and possessing the quickness to be an effective pass rusher.

Shortly after his mother's passing, the football world showered Harmon with support.

Outpouring of love for Derrick Harmon

It didn't take long for others to share their best wishes for Harmon and his family. NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero offered his condolences on X.

“Derrick Harmon was dealing with a lot in recent weeks and had to cancel some of his pre-draft visits to stay by his mother’s side. RIP to Tiffany Saine, who raised a tremendous young man.”

Steelers seven-time Pro Bowler Cameron Ward provided his support.

“Heart breaking but speaks to a special kid we are getting”

The support received can only comfort a young man at the most poignant and monumental time in his life.