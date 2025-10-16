The Pittsburgh Steelers are dominating the AFC North early in the 2025 season. Pittsburgh sits atop the division at 4-1 before Thursday's clash against Cincinnati. The Steelers will have one of their defensive starters back in Week 7 after he surprisingly missed practice on Wednesday.

Steelers safety DeShon Elliott arrived in Cincinnati on Thursday and is expected to play against the Bengals, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Elliott missed practice on Wednesday due to a personal reason. He did not fly with the team to Cincinnati as a result.

Thankfully he was able to get to Cincinnati himself and has no game status designation. That means that nothing should prevent him from playing on Thursday Night Football.

That is great news for a Steelers defense that could use its starting free safety.

Elliott suffered an MCL sprain in Week 1 and missed a few weeks with that injury. But now Elliott is healthy and should play in his second consecutive game for Pittsburgh.

The veteran safety has 13 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble in just three games played this season.

Steelers' Cam Heyward gives Aaron Rodgers-Joe Flacco matchup a hilarious nickname

Elliott playing in Week 7 is bad news for Bengals QB Joe Flacco.

Steelers veteran Cam Heyward called Thursday's game the “Icy Hot Bowl”, poking fun at the age of both teams quarterbacks.

Both Flacco and Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers are over 40 years old, a rarity in the NFL.

“I think it’s great for all the old guys,” Heyward joked during Rodgers' media availability earlier this week.

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are certainly familiar with Flacco. The veteran quarterback spent most of his career in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers have also played against Flacco during his heroic 2023 campaign with the Browns.

Meanwhile, everyone in the NFL is familiar with Rodgers. The former Packer made waves this offseason with his elongated courtship with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh should have the advantage against Cincinnati, both at quarterback and in general. But it will be fun to see which “old” quarterback comes out on top in the “Icy Hot Bowl.”

Steelers at Bengals kicks off at 8:15PM ET on Thursday.