With the 2025 NFL Draft coming up in about a month, teams are getting their big boards set in stone, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, who face an important quarterback decision in 2025. The Steelers could sign Aaron Rodgers in hopes that he still has enough juice to carry them to a deep playoff run, or they could bring in veteran free agent Jameis Winston. However, after trading for DK Metcalf, their offseason strategy was impacted significantly, as Mel Kiper Jr. believes Pittsburgh is in quite the pickle entering the 2025 NFL Draft without a quarterback.

“Is Shedeur Sanders going to fall to the Steelers,” Kiper asked via NFL on ESPN's official X account. “Is Jaxson Dart going to fall to the Steelers? Maybe. I don't think so, based on what I'm hearing. But hey, you never know. And then, Tyler Shough from Louisville. Will he be there? I think he will. He'll definitely be there. Will they take him there? I think that would be a stretch.”

So, not only does Kiper think the Steelers' quarterback options at pick No. 21 will be less-than-ideal, but they don't have a second-round pick to fall back on.

“Then, you get into no second-round pick,” Kiper added. “That went to Seattle for DK Metcalf. So, all of a sudden, you're thinking third round. Is Jalen Milroe from Alabama, or Will Howard from Ohio State, or Kyle McCord from Syracuse going to be interesting at that point? Or Dillon Gabriel, Oregon? So, there are going to be third or fourth-round options, and not having that [second-round pick], will Tyler Shough be there in the second round? He could, but — like I said — they don't have that choice.

“So, [the Steelers] go first round to third round, okay? That's going to be where it's tricky to say what direction [the Steelers] want to go because — like I say — right now, I don't think Shedeur or Jaxson Dart will be there when they pick unless they want to try to move up if Dart slides a bit. We'll see how that all plays out.”

"Right now, I don't think Shedeur or Jaxson Dart will be there when they pick at [No. 21]."

Although a veteran free agent could come in and give some stability to the Steelers' quarterback room, they're in no man's land with 37 days until the 2025 NFL Draft.

Many things can happen in the blink of an eye during an NFL offseason. But, Steelers fans should be worried about their quarterback situation until they make a definitive move.

Yes, they have weapons in Metcalf and George Pickens, but now they have nobody to throw the ball.

In Kiper's longwinded theory, it appears that he doesn't expect Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart to be available when the Steelers draft at pick No. 21. But, in a draft class with so much uncertainty, it's tough to accurately predict who's going where with so much time before the actual draft.

There's a chance Pittsburgh will trade for picks once the date gets closer. But — with just over a month until the 2025 NFL Draft — the Steelers' options for a quarterback in 2025 are thinning out quickly.

And if the Steelers plan to draft a quarterback in the first round, Mel Kiper isn't convinced that Sanders or Dart will be available.