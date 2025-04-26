The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most interesting teams to watch throughout the 2025 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh has routinely been connected to QB Shedeur Sanders, though they passed on him during Day 2. The Steelers doubled down on that stance by picking a different player during the fourth round.

The Steelers drafted linebacker Jack Sawyer in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Sawyer fits the bill of a vintage Steelers defensive players. He is tough, hard nosed, and an extremely talented player.

Sawyer is an edge rusher who will add depth behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith during his rookie season. He could eventually develop into a starting edge rusher for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh got great value from Sawyer in the fourth round.

The Steelers once again passed on Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders to select Sawyer.

Pittsburgh has a huge need at quarterback, which caused many NFL analysts to predict Sanders could have been the 21st overall pick. Instead, the Steelers selected Derrick Harmon.

Sanders eventually landed in Cleveland with the 144th overall pick.

Will the Steelers draft a quarterback during the 2025 NFL Draft?

Pittsburgh do not seem concerned about their quarterback situation.

Pittsburgh only has Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson at the position. They have been routinely linked to veteran Aaron Rodgers, but no contract has materialized just yet.

But does that mean Pittsburgh will not draft a quarterback at all during the draft?

The Steelers are certainly running out of options. This thin QB class has dwindled to only include Will Howard, Quinn Ewers, Kyle McCord, and Riley Leonard among others.

Pittsburgh is reportedly interested in Howard as a Shedeur Sanders alternative during Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Steelers have three remaining picks during Day 3 (156th, 185th, and 229th overall), which should give them plenty of opportunities to select Will Howard.

If the Steelers end up passing on QB entirely in the draft, then it could suggest that the organization is confident they can land Aaron Rodgers.