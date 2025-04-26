Once viewed as a surefire top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is now praying to hear his name called on Day Three. While the Pittsburgh Steelers still remain the most likely team to take him, they are reportedly also interested in Ohio State's Will Howard, whom they could take over Sanders.

While nobody prepared for Sanders to be available on Day Three, the Steelers did a lot of pre-draft work on Howard, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Pittsburgh was always interested in using a late-round pick on another quarterback, regardless of what it did with its early selections.

Sanders, who began the draft as a consensus top-three quarterback prospect of the class, has been the subject of one of the most peculiar plunges in NFL Draft history. He has already been surpassed by Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough and Dillon Gabriel.

Behind Sanders, Howard is viewed by some as the top quarterback available on Day Three. Kyle McCord, Quinn Ewers, Riley Leonard, Kurtis Rourke and Seth Henigan are also candidates to potentially hear their names called in the final four rounds of the draft.

Steelers begin 2025 NFL Draft Day Three with four more picks

Entering the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Steelers have four remaining picks to use before calling it a day. They began the process with just six picks and appear ready to reach the finish line without making any draft trades. Pittsburgh already traded some of its draft assets early in the offseason to acquire DK Metcalf.

Aside from quarterback, the Steelers could also use help at receiver and cornerback. They addressed their running back needs with Iowa's Kaleb Johnson in the third round, but could double down on the position with another late-round selection. But more than anything, everyone is aware that Pittsburgh desperately needs to add a signal-caller, and all eyes are still on Sanders as that guy.

The Steelers' Day Three venture begins with the No. 123 pick in round four. Barring a trade, they will have one pick in each of the remaining rounds.