As expected, Cam Ward came off the board ealy as the Tennessee Titans took the quarterback first overall on Thursday night. But the 2025 NFL draft class’ second-ranked passer, Shedeur Sanders, was not selected in Round 1. The New Orleans passed on Sanders with the ninth overall pick, as some insiders expected. But when the Pittsburgh Steelers eschewed the Colorado standout, it was clear the Sanders slide was real.

The Steelers chose to take DT Derrick Harmon out of Oregon with the 21st overall selection in the draft while the Saints landed Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr earlier in the first round, avoiding Sanders despite Derek Carr’s shoulder injury. And although Mel Kiper Jr. doesn’t necessarily have an issue with either of those picks, he does fault both franchises for passing on the opportunity to draft Sanders.

Sanders is ranked fifth overall on Kiper’s final board and he’s the draft guru’s QB1. Kiper has consistently spoken highly of the passer and he was fairly incensed that both the Saints and Steelers left him undrafted Thursday.

Should the Saints or Steelers drafted Shedeur Sanders in Round 1?

“This match would have made all the sense in the world. The Saints play indoors at the Caesars Superdome, which alleviates any arm strength concerns. They have a new coach who has worked with a bunch of young passers in Kellen Moore. And they have a sudden need at the position, with starter Derek Carr uncertain for this season because of a shoulder injury,” Kiper noted, via his 2025 draft report for ESPN.

“Even if Carr does play, he's 34 years old and isn't a lock to be on the roster beyond 2025. New Orleans has to start planning for the future at some point, and it again passed on the most important position in Round 1,” he added.

As for Pittsburgh, Kiper questions who will play quarterback for the team. While the Steelers are still pursuing Aaron Rodgers, the team doesn’t have a long term answer at quarterback. According to Kiper, that answer could have been Sanders.

“Plus, Pittsburgh doesn't have a second-round pick, meaning it will be a long wait until No. 83 on Friday night… if they don't sign Rodgers, and they don't get lucky with the Day 2 quarterbacks, we're going to be examining this pick all season long,” Kiper wrote, via ESPN.

The Saints were rumored to not love the QB options available with the ninth pick. However, New Orleans can still fill a major team need and get Kiper off their backs. The Saints have the 40th overall pick on Friday and it’s possible Sanders falls to the team in Round 2 – or New Orleans could move up to land him. That would be the kind of draft value that would make Kiper blush.