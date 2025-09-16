The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to bounce back after their disappointing Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. But before the Steelers face off against the New England Patriots in Week 3, Pittsburgh decided to shake up their roster.

Wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and tight end JJ Galbreath have both been released from the practice squad, via Alan Saunders of Steelers Now. While no one has been signed yet, Pittsburgh hosted a tryout with a number of players on both sides of the ball. Both tight end Matt Sokol and linebacker Jacoby Windmon were in attendance.

Jarrett signed onto the Steelers practice squad in early September. He didn't last long, getting released before he can record a catch for the team. Galbreath signed with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent and wound up on the practice squad after missing the 53-man roster. Now, both he and Jarrett will be looking for NFL opportunities outside of the Steelers organization.

With minor practice squad changes, Pittsburgh could go in numerous different directions. Ultimately, they'll be looking to add extra depth to various positions of need. When it comes to potential tight end or linebacker additions, it's clear Sokol and Windmon are still thought highly of the franchise. Neither are guaranteed to be signed, but a strong tryout will give them a better opportunity.

Ultimately, the Steelers are hoping they don't have to dive too deep into their practice squad and that their starters perform as advertised. Their matchup against the Patriots will be extremely telling about this team's ability to dig deep after a loss.