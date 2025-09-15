The New England Patriots got their first win of the season in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, and they were able to do so without one of their key defenders. Christian Gonzalez has yet to play a snap this season, and it's because of a hamstring injury that he's been dealing with dating back to training camp.

As the Patriots now look ahead to Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, there's a chance that the cornerback could be back this week, according to Zack Cox of NESN.

“Mike Vrabel said there’s ‘a chance' Christian Gonzalez could return this week,” Cox wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Gonzalez would definitely add a much-needed boost to the Patriots' secondary, as he's regarded as the best cornerback on the team. The defense has been a key focus for the Patriots since Mike Vrabel took over, and they can take things to the next level with Gonzalez on the field. For the time being, Alex Austin has been filling in for him, and he had his ups and downs against the receiving core of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in Week 2.

Nonetheless, the Patriots were able to get in the win column, and they'll be looking to add another one to their record when they face the Steelers, who lost against the Seattle Seahawks. After a strong showing in Week 1 against the New York Jets, the Steelers' offense came back down to Earth in Week 2.

If Gonzalez is able to play in Week 3, there's a good chance that he'll be matched up against DK Metcalf, the top receiver for the Steelers. There could also be a scenario where the Patriots put Gonzalez on a snap count so they don't make him go full throttle in his return.

That may be the best option, but the first step is getting him on the field.