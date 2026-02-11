Ty Simpson faced a historic crossroad this offseason, ultimately deciding to turn professional rather than accepting lucrative NIL opportunities to remain in college. Despite reported offers from programs like Miami and Tennessee that reached 6.5 million, Simpson felt that playing for another school would jeopardize the reputation he built with the Alabama football team.

Simpson expressed that he did not want to be remembered simply as a player who took money to move elsewhere for his final year.

As a team captain who led the Crimson Tide to an 11-4 record and a quarterfinal appearance in the College Football Playoff, he believed that entering the NFL Draft was the only way to protect his legacy.

He remains content with this choice, stating that his primary goal was to ensure the last jersey he wore in college was the Alabama one.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, there are significant questions regarding where the quarterback will land after his stock fluctuated during the season.

Yates notes that “one of the most pressing questions of this draft is how high Simpson will go” as he was once a top-10 lock before a “significant second-half slide.”

Describing his skill set, Yates observes that “he can throw with pristine accuracy, improvises in the pocket and has enough arm strength to drive the ball downfield.”

However, the analysis also points out that “his decision-making waned down the stretch” as his completion percentage dipped in his final games.

“Regardless, I think the Steelers could take a chance on him here,” he adds, suggesting that Pittsburgh is a logical fit given the uncertainty surrounding their current roster.

While Pittsburgh might also bring back veteran Aaron Rodgers if he chooses not to retire, Field Yates explains that “that is far from a certainty” and noted that current backup Will Howard is unlikely to be the long-term answer.

The odds of Rodgers returning to play under McCarthy are reportedly increasing, but the team must still prepare for a future without an established starter.

As the franchise holds roughly $45 million in cap space, they have the flexibility to either support a veteran return or invest in the development of a rookie like Simpson to lead the team forward.