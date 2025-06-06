The Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers have been flirting for months. It began when it became official that Rodgers would not return to the New York Jets. The instant that Rodgers became a free agent, the Steelers became one of the few possibilities that made the most sense in signing him. The deal was finally made public, and Rodgers will be at OTAs after signing a one-year contract.

The Steelers are seen as one of the best organizations in the NFL, and with Mike Tomlin, they have one of the best coaches in the league. Tomlin was instrumental in getting this deal done.

ESPN Senior NFL Reporter, Jeremy Fowler, elaborated on this and talked about how Tomlin was the one who pushed the deal over the edge. Fowler said, “I'm told they had several meaningful conversations over the recent weeks and months to hash all of this out, but I'm told things started to intensify Thursday morning inside the Steelers building.”

Tomlin seems to have spearheaded this charge, and now, Pittsburgh finally has its starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season.

The Steelers went through the 2024 season alternating between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson under center. While they won games in the regular season, this did not make a difference in the postseason, with the Steelers losing 28-14 to the Baltimore Ravens in a game that never felt close.

Rodgers had a bad year last season with the New York Jets, but it was a circus behind the scenes, and nothing seemed to go his way either. He had 3,897 passing yards and 28 passing touchdowns with 11 interceptions on a 63% completion percentage in a down year by his standards.

This season, the Steelers have an offense ready for Rodgers to exploit, highlighted by a trade for DK Metcalf and the emergence of Calvin Austin III in the receiving corps. Pat Freiermuth is a solid tight end who will be a great safety valve for Rodgers. Then, while Najee Harris is not a Steeler anymore, Jaylen Warren seems ready to emerge in the backfield and should help take the pressure off of him.

It remains to be seen how this will work out, but the marriage between Tomlin and Rodgers will be great to watch, especially with how much Tomlin wanted him.