The Pittsburgh Steelers were undaunted about facing a Minnesota Vikings defense that scored two touchdowns of its own in a blowout victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. The Steelers played a significant amount of smash mouth football against that defense as they registered a 24-21 victory in their Week 4 matchup at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Kenny Gainwell on his bleeding left ear after logging a career-high 19 carries. “Ask Mike Tyson.” pic.twitter.com/Tn3YlVBIOI — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The game marked the first time the Vikings had lost an international matchup. They had won 4 previous regular season games on foreign soil and 4 other preseason games played out of the country. The Steelers were able to build a 24-6 lead early in the fourth quarter before the Vikings mounted a comeback that turned the game into a close matchup.

However, Mike Tomlin's Steelers were able to do too much damage to let the game slip away. Running back Kenneth Gainwell played a key role with his runs between the tackles that punished the Vikings defense. He carried the ball 19 times for 99 yards and he also scored two rushing TDs.

Gainwell did not come out of the game unscathed. He suffered a cut on his ear at one point, and when he was asked about it, he simply decided to make a joke. “Ask Mike Tyson,” Gainwell said with a smile.

Gainwell was referencing the infamous bite the former heavyweight champion delivered when he chomped on Evander Holyfield's ear while in the middle of a championship fight. Holyfield won that fight over the frustrated Tyson.

Steelers make quick adjustment after falling behind

Article Continues Below

The Steelers opened the game with a 3-and-out series, and the Vikings were able to take a quick lead after that on placekicker Will Reichard's 41-yard field goal.

After that, the Steelers took charge in the game as Gainwell punished the Vikings with interior runs and quarterback Aaron Rodgers pierced the Minnesota secondary with pinpoint passes.

Gainwell scored Pittsburgh's first touchdown as he paid off a 9-play, 71-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run. On the Steelers next series, Rodgers connected with wideout D.K. Metcalf on an 80-yard catch and run for a big-play touchdown.

While the Vikings added a second field goal before halftime, the Vikings dominated the third quarter on both sides of the ball. Gainwell extended the lead to 21-6 when he ran in for his second touchdown on a 4-yard run over left tackle.

Rodgers completed 18 of 22 passes for 200 yards with 1 TD and he did not throw an interception. Metcalf was targeted 5 times and caught all 5 passes for 126 yards.

Safety DeShon Elliott had a big game for the Steelers with 6 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble